DuPont™ Tyvek® Richmond Facility Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification

RICHMOND, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont today announced that its Tyvek® production facility at the Spruance manufacturing plant in Richmond received certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS). The Spruance facility is the second DuPont site to achieve ISCC certification, following the Luxembourg manufacturing plant in November 2023. This achievement demonstrates DuPont's commitment to advance its sustainability goals and build capabilities to offer Tyvek® products made with sustainable raw materials globally.

Completing the ISCC PLUS certification of global Tyvek® product capabilities marks a key milestone in advancing the company's acting on climate and enabling a circular economy sustainability goals. ISCC PLUS certification enables the verification of a product's sustainability based on the entire supply chain, from sourcing raw materials to production and distribution, using the mass balance approach, in a manner that is robust, transparent and reliable.

One of the key aspects of ISCC PLUS certification is that it helps enable the reduction of carbon footprint of products and the gradual replacement of fossil fuel based raw materials with more sustainable alternatives while promoting the transition to a more circular economy.

"Tyvek® products help protect and improve the lives of millions in the end markets we serve – including healthcare packaging, personal protection, construction, and many other consumer and industrial applications. Our global integration of ISCC PLUS certification in the production of Tyvek® aligns with our dedication to empower our customers on their journey towards net zero emissions. We continue to increase our innovation handprint while minimizing our environmental footprint for generations to come – this is what we strive for every day," said David Domnisch, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont™ Tyvek® and Typar®.

Achieving ISCC certification builds on DuPont's progress reported in the company's 2024 Sustainability Report, including a 58 percent reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the 2019 baseline, surpassing DuPont's 2030 goal and outperforming the expectations of the Paris Accord 1.5°C ambition. Since 2022, Tyvek® has been produced with renewable electricity, through the purchase of renewable energy credits (RECs) and Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to match the energy consumed in DuPont's operations annually. Additionally, DuPont achieved a 39 percent reduction of Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services and end of life of sold products from the 2020 baseline, surpassing our goal of a 25 percent reduction. ISCC PLUS certification in the production of Tyvek® at the Spruance manufacturing facility advances DuPont's strategy of further reducing Scope 3 emissions and working with global supply chains on a more circular economy.

Learn more about our sustainability strategy and related accomplishments at www.dupont.com/sustainability.

