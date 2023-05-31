DuPont Unveils Cutting-Edge Sealing Solutions for Oil & Gas Industry at CIPPE 2023

BEIJING, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD), a premier multi-industrial company, is excited to announce its participation in the 23rd China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE). This marks the first time that DuPont will exhibit at the event where it will introduce its cutting-edge solutions, including DuPont Kalrez® perfluoroelastomer parts and DuPont Vespel® parts and shapes for the oil and gas industry.

DuPont introduces a series of high-quality, high-performance products designed to meet the demands of the challenging environment in the energy, Oil & Gas industry at the CIPPE 2023 in Beijing, China.
DuPont's team of experts will be available at booth W1545 in Beijing from May 31 to June 2 to meet with professionals across the value chain and discuss the current industry challenges and pressing sealing needs. The exhibition will showcase two major product lines enabling energy, oil, and gas solutions, including:

  • DuPont Kalrez® perfluoroelastomer parts, elastomeric sealing solutions engineered for mission-critical applications, and
  • DuPont Vespel® parts and shapes that enable high-performance sealing in demanding industrial operating environments.

DuPont will also share a technical presentation on the first day of the exhibition. Huang Hui, Technical Service & Development Engineer-Kalrez®, will demonstrate how DuPont Kalrez® OG193 elastomers help to solve demanding energy and oil & gas sealing challenges. This product exhibits an excellent balance of properties for oil & gas applications, combining best-in-class Rapid Gas Decompression (RGD) performance and chemical resistance with good low temperature and thermal stability.

During the past four years, DuPont has invested in new laboratory equipment to best support its customers and operators. This includes a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) test bench, two new pieces of rapid gas decompression (RGD) test equipment, and sour tests capabilities on seals in harsh conditions related to oil & gas upstream and downstream services, as well as innovations for Carbon Capture Utilization & Storage (CCUS) and hydrogen sealing. The product offering reflects the current energy market and supports the growing focus on energy transition. Kalrez® OG193 parts resist rapid gas decompression events in hydrogen service or with pure CO2: Kalrez® Spectrum 7390 parts can resist very high-temperature steam service with peaks up to 250 – 280 °C which can be found in some potential geothermal drilling services.

DuPont is ready to partner with the oil & gas industry to provide sealing solutions for the most demanding applications with Kalrez® elastomers and Vespel® parts and shapes. According to Donna MacSwain-Santos, Global Marketing Manager for DuPont's Electronics & Industrial business, "Whether your application is with harsh chemicals, in extreme temperatures, or you are looking for materials to serve demanding conditions in the energy transition initiative, our material scientists are ready to work with you. Kalrez® custom perfluoroelastomer seals and parts can be made with different geometries to match unique sealing applications. We are proud to showcase our latest technology in China and help to solve the most critical challenges the industry is facing."

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ,  or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

