DuPont Water Solutions Awarded 2025 BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group

Award celebrates advancements in water purification and reuse technologies and launch of digital Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Water Solutions received a 2025 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group for its technology advancements to more sustainably purify, conserve and reuse water. Judges also highlighted the value of the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, a new digital tool created by DuPont to help water producers estimate and compare key sustainability indicators of various water treatment technologies.

DuPont Water Solutions continuously advances the performance of its membranes, resins, and systems for use by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users. DuPont's product innovations are driving multiple benefits within the water sector, including the reduction of carbon emissions, reduced energy consumption and waste and, ultimately, lower costs to operate.

In one example, DuPont's advanced FilmTec™ BW30 PRO-400 RO elements were developed to transform salty water sources into freshwater to secure water access for industrial, energy, or municipal users using lower operating pressures, as compared to the previous versions. The product, originally launched in 2022, was featured in this recent avoided emissions case study published by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

DuPont also recently developed the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, the first digital tool to help users compare how different potential water treatment scenarios impact sustainability indicators such as carbon emissions, chemicals used, wastewater produced, solid-waste generated, and footprint needed—with calculations and indicators validated for ISO compliance by a third-party. Currently, the tool allows users to input four different water treatment technologies—reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), ion exchange resins (IER) and membrane bioreactors (MBR)—used alone or in combination.

"As we innovate to improve the performance of our products and solutions—from advanced membranes, resins, and systems to digital tools---we strive to help our customers purify and produce water with less energy and waste—contributing to a lower cost of ownership and total cost of water," said Jeroen Bloemhard, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "We thank the Business Intelligence Group for recognizing our contributions to improving the world with our bold innovation in water treatment technologies."

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to spotlight the individuals, companies, and products driving these advancements and making a profound impact globally."

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

The 2025 BIG Innovation Awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in innovation. Judges, comprising seasoned business leaders and executives, evaluated submissions on creativity, impact, and measurable results. For more about the BIG Innovation Awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/big-innovation-awards.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont