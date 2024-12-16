DuPont Water Solutions Receives Global Sustainability Leadership Award for Implementing UN SDG-6: Water for All

International Desalination and Reuse Association (IDRA) recognizes contributions to the realization of water and sanitation for all

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Water Solutions today announced it has been honored with the Global Sustainability Leadership for Best Implementer of UN SDG-6: Water for All by the International Desalination and Reuse Association (IDRA).

Presented at the IDRA World Congress 2024 in Abu Dhabi, this award celebrates companies at the forefront of sustainable water management, actively contributing to the realization of SDG-6 and fostering a world where everyone has access to clean water and adequate sanitation.

"Our team envisions a future where the world's eight billion people have daily access to safe, clean water and where producers have the necessary water to make the products, food and energy on which we rely," said Jeroen Bloemhard, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "We realize this purpose through the products we innovate and deliver to our customers and by offering our expertise to improve water use globally. We thank IDRA for recognizing the impact of our work."

DuPont Water Solutions most contributes to SDG-6 and global water access through its innovations and products addressing the challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users. Recent examples include helping to solve water quality and quantity issues in Cristo Rei, Brazil, helping to support the world's largest nanofiltration plant to produce drinking water in JiaXing City, China, and helping Carlsberg virtually eliminate wastewater from its flagship brewery.

With sustainability critical to the water sector and SDG-6, the team recently introduced the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, the first digital tool to help users compare how different potential water treatment scenarios impact sustainability indicators such as carbon emissions, chemicals used, wastewater produced, solid-waste generated, and footprint needed—with calculations and indicators validated for ISO compliance by a third-party.

DuPont Water Solutions is also helping increase global water access by empowering communities most vulnerable to climate-driven water risks through social impact work, including philanthropic support of Water.org and impact investments in WaterEquity. For a Maasai community in Tanzania, DuPont designed and donated a gravity-powered ultrafiltration water treatment plant to provide safe water access for up to 9000 people a day. In Homa Bay, Kenya, DuPont collaborated with ChildFund and Davis & Shirtliff to provide a reliable source of clean water to the community.

The team also shares knowledge to improve the global use of water—including offering free professional development for the water sector and advocating for the advantages of water reuse. By supporting Economist Impact in the creation of the City Water Index, there is now a common framework for cities to benchmark the critical factors that contribute to developing and maintaining an optimized, ample water supply. The Index was named an Official Water Action during the 2023 UN Water Conference.

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that help maximize the availability of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

