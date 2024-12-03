DuPont Water Technologies Featured in Avoided-Emissions Use Case by World Business Council for Sustainable Development

FilmTec™ membranes highlighted in WBCSD's avoided emissions use case pilot project

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Water Solutions, using the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) Avoided Emissions Guidance, has shared an early example of how to use the framework to measure the impact of carbon-avoiding solutions in the water sector.

This recent case study, published by WBCSD, showcases how DuPont's commitment to advance the performance of its membranes, such as FilmTec™ BW30 PRO-400 reverse osmosis elements, supports the reduction of carbon emissions among their global customers.

Advanced FilmTec™ BW30 PRO-400 RO elements, introduced to the market in 2022, transform salty water sources into high-quality freshwater to secure water access for industrial, energy, or municipal users using lower operating pressures, as compared to the previous versions. As such, these advanced membranes require less energy to operate—leading to reduced carbon emissions and costs for users.

"By reducing the energy required to produce freshwater, DuPont's advanced membranes are helping our customers lower CO2 emissions and reduce cost," said Jeroen Bloemhard, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "We appreciate the leadership of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development to provide companies with a credible way to assess the decarbonizing impact of their solutions."

DuPont's case study is included in a collection of one-pagers which is part of WBCSD's avoided emissions use case pilot project. It is the result of a collaborative effort by WBCSD and its member companies in which the Avoided Emissions Guidance was tested with real-life use cases to understand the state of the art of low carbon solutions and its assessments.

CO2 emission savings in the case study were calculated using the DuPont Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, which was launched in September. This digital tool helps enable users to compare how different potential water treatment scenarios impact sustainability indicators, including carbon emissions, chemicals used, wastewater produced, solid-waste generated, and footprint needed—with all calculations and indicators validated by a third-party verification performed by LRQA, a global assurance provider.

DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that help maximize the availability of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

In 2023, DuPont Water Solutions was named Water Technology Company of the Year, presented at the Global Water Awards, for innovating solutions to sustainably address the hardest global water challenges.

