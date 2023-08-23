DuPont Wins Four R&D100 Awards

Receives Silver Medal in Special Recognition Green Tech Category

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has won four 2023 R&D100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category and received a Silver Medal in the Special Recognition Green Tech category. The R&D 100 Awards, sponsored by R&D World Magazine, recognizes the 100 most innovative technologies of the previous year.

"We're honored to be recognized for our teams' unwavering commitment to excellence, helping our customers address their most pressing sustainability challenges – from clean water to sustainable shelter to next-gen automotive," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer. "Receiving these awards exemplifies the commitment and dedication our teams display every day to deliver essential innovations to thrive."

The following are DuPont's 2023 R&D100 Award-winning products and innovations:

FilmTec™ Fortilife™ NF1000 Nanofiltration Element – FilmTec™ Fortilife™ NF1000, a spiral-wound nanofiltration membrane, yields high water flux with exceptional high-pH durability while accomplishing challenging separations in high-pressure industrial wastewater applications. As the world strives to reuse more wastewater --either from industrial or municipal applications – NF1000 enables the most challenging wastewater reuse applications (coal-to-chemical, textiles, petrochemical, industrial power, steel/metals), while reducing energy and increasing productivity. 

Sustainable Ion Exchange Resin for Ultrapure Water Treatment – DuPont™ AmberTec™ UP4000Pd OH Ion Exchange Resin is a strong base anion exchange resin doped with highly active palladium nanoparticles useful for removing hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) from the ultrapure water (UPW) used for semiconductor manufacturing processes. DuPont™ AmberTec™ UP4000Pd OH, which brings enhanced performance and improved sustainability to the application. A critical component of the chip manufacturing process is the ultrapure water that is used in a range of process steps such as wafer cleaning—these process steps are highly sensitive to impurities in this process stream.  H2O2 present in the UPW as a side product of UV treatment of organic impurities can cause problems such as corrosion of system components. In addition to the award, DuPont also received a Special Recognition Silver Medal in the Green Tech category for this innovative product.

DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand Plazamate™ XR Extruded Polystyrene Foam with 30% Higher Thermal Resistivity – DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand Plazamate™ XR Foam Insulation has the highest thermal resistance per inch of any extruded polystyrene (XPS) roofing insulation, delivering superior thermal-insulating performance and moisture resistance, with a 30 percent higher R-value than traditional XPS roofing insulation. This evolutionary, low-global warming potential (GWP) Styrofoam™ Brand insulation product also offers LEED Embodied Carbon/LCA Optimization credit, making it an ideal solution for sustainable and efficient commercial roofing.  

DuPont™ BETAMATE™ Broad Bake Adhesives for sustainable mass manufacturing of battery electric vehicles – DuPont™ BETAMATE™ broad bake adhesives are a novel solution enabling sustainable manufacturing of next-generation electric vehicles through a significant reduction of the e-coat oven temperature. This solution provides significant energy savings while durably bonding the high mass underbody of EV body structures in the body shop. In addition, BETAMATE™ broad bake adhesives provide excellent corrosion resistance, enhance passenger safety, deliver high elastic modulus and tensile strength, maintaining the quality of the bond over the vehicle's projected lifetime and with a shelf life of at least six months.

The R&D 100 Awards, now in its 61st year, are widely recognized as the "Oscars of Invention," as they identify and celebrate the top technology products and services of the year. This year, the R&D Awards received entries from 15 different countries and regions and nominations were judged by 45 well-respected industry professionals from across the world.

