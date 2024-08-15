DuPont Wins Two R&D 100 Awards

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has won two 2024 R&D 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category. The R&D 100 Awards, sponsored by R&D World Magazine, recognizes the 100 most innovative technologies of the previous year.

"We're tremendously proud that our innovative solutions have once again been recognized for their game-changing impacts for our customers and society," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer. "These awards are proof positive that our strategic investments in areas such as advanced mobility and sustainable and productive construction are delivering growth, and further demonstrate the commitment and dedication of our teams to be at the leading edge of innovation helping our customers address some of the world's most pressing challenges."

Our 2024 R&D 100 Award-winning products and innovations include:

BETAFORCE™ elastic structural adhesive – BETAFORCE™ elastic structural adhesive is developed for broad applications in EV battery assembly with a special focus on pouch cell bonding. It is differentiated from other adhesives due to its ability to bond aluminum laminated film substrates without the need for primers or pretreatment. Its elastic properties deliver durability and crashworthiness benefits that protect the cells during vehicle operation and charging. Further, BETAFORCE™ demonstrates excellent sustainability benefits through its formulation with 30% wt renewable and bio-based materials plus room temperature curing capabilities that avoid the use of high-temperature curing ovens. Other benefits include excellent open and working times due to its hydrophobic nature, as well as good flammability resistance. These qualities uniquely support all battery cell applications with superior performance for pouch cell batteries that are seeing increasing use in electric vehicles.

Tyvek® Trifecta™ A2 Breather Membrane – Tyvek® Trifecta™ sets a safety and performance standard as an ideal solution for a reliable A2 fire-rated breather membrane. Installed on the exterior side of insulation, it allows water vapor to escape without the need for ventilation. This breather membrane is specially designed with non-combustible material for use in high-rise and higher-risk commercial and residential buildings above 18 meters. The combination of Tyvek® Trifecta™ and AirGuard® A2 FR Tape creates a fire-retardant system compatible with the United Kingdom's stringent building regulations for fire safety. The patent pending design also enables a significantly lighter weight and longer UV resistance making it easier to install.

The R&D 100 Awards, now in its 62nd year, are widely recognized as the "Oscars of Innovation," as they identify and celebrate the top technology products and services of the year. This year, the R&D 100 Awards received entries from 16 different countries and regions and nominations were judged by 56 well-respected industry professionals from across the world.

