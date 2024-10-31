DuPont's Wendy Andrushko Named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women of 2024

DuPont Canada President honored in the Executive Leadership Category



WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that Wendy Andrushko, DuPont Canada President, and Global Customer Service Director for the Electronics & Industrial segment, has been named among the recipients of the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award by the Women's Executive Network (WXN).

Wendy Andrushko, DuPont Canada President, and Global Customer Service Director for the Electronics & Industrial segment

The Top 100 Awards celebrate bold women for their leadership and groundbreaking achievements that have meaningfully transformed their industries, companies, communities and country. Winners span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, and are selected by WXN's Global Alliance for Inclusive Leadership. Andrushko has been honored in the Executive Leadership category which recognizes women who not only exemplify what it means to be a great leader, but also build confidence and champion others.

"I'm honored to be recognized among top women leaders in Canada as a recipient of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award", said Andrushko. "I'm also proud and very grateful to be part of the DuPont team which has a culture built on our Respect for People core value and is committed to providing an inclusive and equitable environment that empowers women to thrive in their careers."

As DuPont Canada President, Andrushko oversees innovation, growth, and sustainability programs and initiatives across the company's facilities in Canada. Additionally, she leads the global Customer Experience Team for the Electronics & Industrial segment. Andrushko has more than 30 years of experience in business leadership, sales, marketing, supply chain and serves on the boards of the Business Council of Canada, the Chemistry Association of Canada, and Dare to Be Youth Charity.

"Bold women are all around us, and with these prestigious awards, we celebrate the boldest of the bold who redefine what's possible through their power, passion and purpose," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "This year's winners inspire women who follow in their footsteps and entire communities to dream bigger, aim higher and push beyond boundaries. Their impact creates a ripple effect that lifts future generations up and sets new standards for bold achievement."

The 2024 Top 100 Awards winners will be celebrated in person at the 22nd annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on Nov. 27, 2024.

