Durable, Protective, Recycled: New Sustainable Case from OtterBox

Core Series is made from recycled materials and presented in 'blue bin'-approved recyclable packaging that can be disposed of in curbside commingled recycling. OtterBox is committed to reducing the number of discarded plastics to keep our planet cleaner by reusing these plastics for protective phone cases. Core Series is the center point of the company's ongoing effort to reduce plastic waste and is available now on otterbox.com, apple.com and select Apple Store locations.

"Sustainability is a company-wide initiative that impacts everything - from our products to how we're doing business day-to-day," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Core Series is one step on our journey towards a more sustainable future. Our engineers are innovating in the use of recycled plastics to create phone cases that are protective, beautiful and designed to complement iPhone and its MagSafe ecosystem."

The company has already repurposed more than 1.4 million pounds of post-industrial recycled plastic. Core Series is made of a regrind material that creates an authentic recycled case with comfortable, grippy texture in two eye-catching designs that integrate seamlessly with the MagSafe ecosystem for iPhone. The slim profile slips easily into pockets or bags and the one-piece design installs easily in seconds. This case keeps more plastics out of landfills to protect your iPhone and the planet.

OtterBox Core Series for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models is available now for $49.95 on otterbox.com, apple.com and in Apple Store locations.

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

1Core Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

