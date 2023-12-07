DURANA ELMI AWARDED BUSINESS WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY SAN DIEGO BUSINESS JOURNAL

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a momentous achievement, Durana Elmi , the visionary leader and founder of Cymbiotika, has been honored with the prestigious title of Business Woman of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. This recognition comes as a testament to Durana's exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions to the San Diego business community.

Cymbiotika , under Durana's guidance, has experienced remarkable success, earning accolades such as Fortune's Great Places To Work and securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies. Her commitment to fostering a people-first culture and her impressive achievements have set a high standard in the business world.

Durana Elmi expressed her gratitude for the award, saying, "I am deeply honored to receive the Business Woman of the Year award from the San Diego Business Journal. This achievement is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the incredible women who inspire and drive positive change worldwide. I dedicate this win to the women all over the world who strive for excellence, overcome challenges, and lead with resilience."

This accolade adds to Durana's already impressive list of achievements, including being named Female Executive of the Year, Globee Female Leader of the Year, and Dynamic Woman of San Diego. Her journey, from an Afghan immigrant facing challenging circumstances to a business luminary, serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and women in leadership roles.

As a champion for women's empowerment, Durana Elmi continues to create an environment at Cymbiotika where women thrive and lead confidently. Her dedication to inclusivity and her commitment to making a positive impact extend beyond the business realm, resonating with individuals globally.

The San Diego Business Journal's recognition of Durana Elmi as Business Woman of the Year reaffirms her status as a trailblazer and motivator within the business community. Her success story serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and underscores the importance of fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is a San Diego-based health and wellness company that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health. Since 2018, Cymbiotika has been an industry trailblazer. The company formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to help address specific nutritional deficiencies. With premium ingredients sourced from the most pristine places in the world, their supplements support healthy aging, immunity, gut health, and more. To start your journey toward optimal health, visit https://cymbiotika.com .

