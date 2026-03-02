Durin Showcases the Future of Residential Access at MWC Barcelona 2026

Live demonstration pairs edge AI facial recognition with UWB-enabled smartphones to deliver hands-free, privacy-first home entry — powered entirely at the network edge

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durin, Inc., a leader in identity verification for smart home access, today announced that it has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to demonstrate a next-generation residential access experience at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, running March 2–5. The live demonstration, featured in the Qualcomm Technologies booth located at Hall 3 Booth 3E10, showcases what can happen when edge AI and UWB-enabled smartphones work together to recognize you at the door — no keys, no codes, no apps.

The demonstration highlights a reality that is often overlooked in the smart access conversation: the magic of hands-free home entry depends on UWB being in the phone. Qualcomm Technologies supplies ultra-wideband connectivity to flagship Android smartphones through its Qualcomm® FastConnect™ platform, designed to turn the device millions of people already carry into a trusted digital key. Without that UWB radio in the phone, solutions like Durin's Door Manager simply cannot deliver on their full potential.

"This joint demonstration with Durin shows how edge AI and UWB can come together to deliver seamless, privacy-first experiences." said Chano Gomez, Senior Director, Product Management Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our client connectivity systems bring UWB to the smartphones people use every day, while our infrastructure platforms bring AI processing directly into the Wi-Fi routers at the network edge. This demonstration showcases that edge AI can securely control physical infrastructure using multimodal inputs combining vision and precise UWB location, with the phone acting as a secure digital key, all without relying on the cloud. "

How the Demo Works

At the Qualcomm Technologies booth, attendees can experience a multimodal security scenario that pairs AI-powered facial recognition with UWB proximity detection, both processed entirely on local hardware, with no data sent to the cloud.

As an authorized user approaches the door, the Wi-Fi router powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ NPro A7 Elite Platform uses on-device AI to run facial recognition at the edge to verify their identity. Simultaneously, the UWB radio in the user's smartphone is designed to prove the device is physically present at the door — not just nearby, but right there — with centimeter-level precision. Durin's Door Manager combines both signals: when the AI result confirms an authorized face and the UWB confirms the right device is at the door, Door Manager issues the unlock command to the smart lock. The phone stays in the pocket. The homeowner's biometric data never leaves the home.

Device makers can choose to use a single mode of authentication or multimodal. In this multimodal case, if only one factor is present — a recognized face without UWB, or a valid UWB signal without an authorized face — the door stays locked. Door Manager enforces that rule automatically, preventing spoofing and tailgating without any action from the homeowner.

"We built the Door Manager to be the eyes and brain that work with any smart lock, but the experience is only as good as the ecosystem surrounding it," said Herman Yau, CEO and Co-Founder of Durin. "Qualcomm Technologies powers the UWB that is designed to turn a phone into a trusted digital key and the AI Gateway that is designed to keep facial recognition fast and private at the edge. This demo shows that our Door Manager can bring outside signals together to make intelligent decisions that create better experiences for you while respecting your privacy and staying out of your way."

Why This Matters Now

The demonstration arrives at a pivotal moment for the smart home industry. The Connectivity Standards Alliance recently launched the Aliro standard, establishing a universal protocol for smartphone-based access control using NFC, Bluetooth LE, and UWB. Both Durin and Qualcomm Technologies are Aliro members. With UWB now integrated into the flagship mobile connectivity platform from Qualcomm Technologies, the infrastructure for widespread hands-free home access is falling into place.

Meanwhile, consumer demand for privacy-first smart home solutions continues to accelerate. By offloading AI inference to on-device AI at the network edge rather than routing biometric data through the cloud, the demonstration addresses one of the most persistent concerns in smart home adoption: who has access to the most personal data captured at your front door.

The answer, in this case, is no one but you.

About Durin

Durin, Inc. is shaping the next era of home access by moving beyond shared codes toward hands-free, identity-aware, privacy-first experiences. Designed for interoperability and next-generation access standards, with privacy as a foundational principle, Durin helps people come home with confidence and ease, setting a new standard for secure entry across the connected home. Learn more at durin.ai .

