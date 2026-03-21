During March, Sunset Fishermen Celebrated 27 Years of Hospitality in Playa del Carmen

Thanks to its prime location facing the Caribbean Sea and its intimate ambiance, Sunset Fishermen has established itself as a favorite tropical escape for those seeking relaxation, fine dining, and memorable experiences. With direct access to a beautiful beach and a relaxing oceanfront pool area, Sunset Fishermen continues to celebrate its legacy of hospitality while creating unforgettable experiences for its members and guesta in Playa del Carmen.

As part of the Sunset World Group, Sunset Fishermen offers members and guests a comprehensive all-inclusive plan, featuring a diverse culinary selection, daytime recreational activities, themed dinners, and special events. Guests can also enjoy additional benefits both on and off the property, such as preferential rates for adventure and exploration experiences in the Mexican Caribbean, including scuba diving, snorkeling, catamaran tours, jungle tours, and cultural excursions.

It's worth noting that throughout its 27-year history, Sunset Fishermen has been recognized by international organizations such as RCI and TripAdvisor, thanks to the quality of its service and the consistent satisfaction of its guests. It has also received accreditation from institutions such as the Mexican Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health, which endorse its high standards of hygiene and responsible handling in the preparation of food and beverages.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences