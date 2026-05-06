Sunset Royal Reinforces its Environmental Commitment: All Ready for the 2026 Sea Turtle Nesting Season

As part of the National Sea Turtle Conservation Program, the Security team actively participates in theoretical and practical training sessions, with the goal of ensuring the proper protection of these species during one of the most important moments of their life cycle.

During the training, the team acquires key knowledge on topics that allow them to carry out responsible actions aligned with the environmental regulations established by the authorities. Among the topics covered were:

Proper beach preparation for optimal nesting conditions

Safe and respectful handling of nesting females

Site selection and construction of protective enclosures

Collection and planting of nests

Egg preservation techniques

Controlled release of hatchlings into the sea

Monitoring, counting, and preparation of statistical reports

These actions are part of a comprehensive sustainability strategy that distinguishes Sunset World Group, where the conservation of the natural environment is a fundamental pillar of its operations. Each season, the coordinated effort between authorities, specialists, and hotel staff allows for the protection of hundreds of nests, significantly contributing to the survival of species such as the loggerhead, green, and hawksbill turtles.

In addition to operational efforts, Sunset Royal promotes awareness among its guests, inviting them to learn about the importance of protecting sea turtles and to participate responsibly in activities such as the release of hatchlings, always under expert supervision. With these initiatives, Sunset World Group reaffirms its commitment to sustainable tourism, demonstrating that the vacation experience can go hand in hand with environmental conservation, generating a positive impact on both the ecosystem and the community.

Resting on the shores of a beautiful white sand beach in Mexico's Caribbean with charming views of the Cancun skyline, Sunset Royal offers fine entertainment and activities for the whole family all throughout the day and well into the evening. Sunset Royal's excellent location provides convenient access to the best in travel entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants, as well as shopping. The all-inclusive plan gives you the opportunity to enjoy exquisite international cuisine, premium beverages and activities at both Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina resorts. Ground transportation between our Cancún resorts and hotels, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Marina, is also provided.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences