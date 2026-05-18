Sunset World Group Celebrates Mother's Day with Special Activities for Members, Guests, and Employees

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Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences

May 18, 2026, 18:17 ET

CANCUN, Mexico, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Mother's Day Sunset World Group organized a variety of activities and special events to pamper and recognize the mothers who are part of its extended family, including its members, guests, and employees.

During the celebration, members and guests of Sunset World Group hotels enjoyed activities designed especially for mothers, including yoga for moms, cocktail lessons, Pilates, and fun dancing lessons, promoting moments of relaxation, well-being, and family bonding.

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Likewise, the youngest members enthusiastically participated in creative workshops where they made gifts for their mothers, such as keychains, picture frames, and flower baskets, creating memorable and heartwarming experiences for the whole family.

Furthermore, Sunset World Group also celebrated its employees mothers with special lunches and dinners organized in a festive and convivial atmosphere at each of its six hotels. The celebrations included music, dancing, entertainment, and prize raffles, as a token of appreciation for their dedication and effort both professionally and personally.

With these activities, Sunset World Group reaffirms its commitment to creating memorable experiences for its members, guests, and employees, fostering values such as family unity, recognition, and the well-being of everyone within the group.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

SOURCE Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences

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