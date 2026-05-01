During National Show Your Smile Month, Kevin Guest Urges Leaders to Lift Others Daily

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During May's National Show Your Smile Month, Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is calling on leaders to use one of the most overlooked tools in business and life: a genuine smile.

"Smiling isn't surface-level," said Kevin Guest. "It's a signal. It tells people they matter. It tells your brain you're okay. And it shifts the tone of every room you walk into."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest

He points to the measurable impact behind that simple act.

"I've found that a smile lowers stress fast, builds trust, and changes how people respond to you," Guest said. "You don't need a title to influence a room. You need presence."

Research and real-world experience both support the same outcome:

A smile reduces stress and sharpens decision-making; It builds trust and strengthens connection; It improves mood and emotional resilience; It spreads quickly across teams and environments; and It increases approachability and open communication.

"People feel a smile's effect immediately," he said. "And once that tone is set, everything else moves easier."

Guest reinforces these ideas through lessons from his bestselling book, "All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," where he outlines how small actions shape lasting influence.

"In your careers, your path will cross with many people," Guest writes. "They all matter and deserve your attention and care, even if all you do is smile, say hello, and learn their names."

He points to a defining moment behind that belief.

A college professor gave a final exam with one unexpected question: What is the name of the woman who cleans this building? Most students didn't know.

"Few things are more important to people than being called by their first name," Guest said. "That lesson never left me. It changed how I see every interaction."

He traces that mindset back even further.

"My dad always focused on how he could give instead of what he could get," Guest writes, describing years of serving neighbors, friends, and anyone in need. "That is leadership, and it shows up in small moments, not just with big decisions."

At the center of his message is a principle that drives both leadership and personal fulfillment.

"Nothing is more important than relationships," he said, tying that directly to execution. "When your reasons are clear and your 'why' is strong, your actions follow."

Throughout May, Guest encourages everyone to treat smiling as a daily discipline.

Start your day with it.

Use it under pressure.

Direct it toward someone who needs it.

"People remember how you made them feel," Guest said. "And a smile is one of the fastest ways to make that impact. It costs nothing, but it can change everything."

For more insight, visit www.kevinguest.com.

All proceeds from sales of "All the Right Reasons" benefit the USANA Foundation. Each book purchase provides 40 meals to feed hungry children. The nonprofit has provided more than 112 million meals to date and has a goal of feeding 20,000 families by Dec. 31, 2026.

About Kevin Guest

Kevin Guest is Chairman & CEO of USANA Health Sciences, a billion-dollar global nutritional company based in Salt Lake City. He is also a musician, author, and humanitarian. His book, "All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony," shares lessons on leadership, integrity, and purpose drawn from his life and career.

ABOUT USANA HEALTH SCIENCES

USANA (NYSE: USNA) Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its 1992 founding, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and brand partners in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tim Brown, Candid Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE USANA