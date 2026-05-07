SALT LAKE CITY, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in cellular nutrition, is proud to announce it has earned a spot on the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award list.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 40,500 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement.

USANA’s People-First Culture Earns Spot on USA TODAY Top Workplaces List

USANA earned its place on the list in part because of the strong benefits and supportive culture it provides employees. Team members have access to free onsite health and wellness amenities, including a gym and healthcare center, as well as competitive health insurance plans and wellness classes. USANA also supports continuing education through tuition reimbursement.

"USANA is a company built on the success of its people," said Paul Jones, chief people officer at USANA. "We strive to always put people first and the caring environment we have fostered over the past 30-plus years has truly made USANA one of the best places to work in the world. I am so proud of all the amazing talent we have and I appreciate the many wonderful, impactful things our employees do to make us better every day."

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition—it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

To learn more about USANA visit here.

About USANA

USANA has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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SOURCE USANA