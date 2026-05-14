DuRoBo Launches Moodi: A Wireless Page Turner with Swappable Emoji Button Caps

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the Krono ePaper Focus Hub, DuRoBo has unveiled Moodi—its first standalone page-turning remote. Recognizing that physical strain is just as distracting as blue light, Moodi serves as a seamless bridge between the reader and the screen. By pairing effortlessly via Bluetooth with e-readers and other compatible devices, Moodi moves the controls from the screen to the user's hand.

DuRoBo Moodi DuRoBo Moodi

At about 18g, Moodi's plump, rounded silhouette is sculpted to settle naturally in the palm. Its dual buttons feature a signature 'paw-pad' tactile feedback, delivering a bouncy, responsive rebound. This sensory rhythm transforms turning a page into a micro-moment of relaxation.

Beyond ergonomics, Moodi stands out with personality—adding an expressive layer through its swappable emoji button caps. Six magnetic, quick-swap button caps allow users to personalize the look of Moodi in seconds, with options such as meh, cheeky, drowsy, hype, vibin', and goofy. The design aims to make the accessory feel personal rather than purely functional — an unusual approach in a category traditionally defined by function alone.

Moodi connects to compatible devices via Bluetooth® 5.4 and supports three intuitive modes designed for hands-free immersion:

Reading Mode enables one-handed page turns, with a tactile click marking each page.

Multimedia Mode controls play, pause, and track skipping for audiobooks, podcasts, and playlists, allowing the device to remain on a stand or at a distance.

Browsing Mode supports incremental scrolling through articles, research notes, and other long-form content.

When paired with DuRoBo's Krono, Moodi creates a seamless reading experience for extended sessions.

Powered by a 90 mAh battery, Moodi supports weeks of usage. And the device includes a built-in lanyard hole for portability.

Moodi is available now on the DuRoBo website: https://www.durobo.com/pages/moodi-remote

About DuRoBo

DuRoBo is a Dutch tech company specializing in ePaper products, including eReaders, tablets, and monitors. With a robust supply chain, exceptional hardware and software development capabilities, and original design expertise, DuRoBo operates across consumer products, industry solutions, and customized collaborations. More information can be found at https://www.durobo.com/

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE DuRoBo