DuRoBo Rolls Out Software Update 1.2 for Krono

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuRoBo, creator of the ePaper focus hub, has recently launched Software Update 1.2 for Krono, continuing its steady cadence of meaningful improvements designed to make the device more intuitive. Building on earlier updates, this latest version underscores DuRoBo's commitment to actively refining the Krono experience post-launch.

Durobo

Version 1.2 introduces a native browser app, giving users direct access to the web within Krono. Desktop customization now lets users pin their favorite apps directly to the home screen. Korean language support also arrives as a full system language and within Spark transcription, alongside Chinese and Japanese—making Krono more accessible for a global audience. In addition, the Smart Dial, Krono's tactile control for navigation, access to Spark, screen refresh, and brightness, brings smooth page-turning and scrolling to third-party reading apps such as Kindle, Kobo Books, and Play Books. These enhancements make Krono more versatile while preserving its core minimalist design—keeping users in rhythm without constant touch interactions.

This release expands the foundation laid by Version 1.1, which introduced the Transfer app for fast, wireless file sharing, making it easier to move content onto the device. Version 1.1 also brought flexible reading controls, including customizable fonts, layouts, and margins, along with saved Spark summaries for easy access and refinement. A more polished bookshelf and a cleaner user interface for greater calm on Krono.

DuRoBo has maintained this responsive approach with the quick follow-up Version 1.2.1, which adds an Invert Scrolling option for the Smart Dial based on user feedback, reinforcing its approach of delivering incremental improvements rather than waiting for major overhauls. DuRoBo remains committed to evolving Krono through thoughtful, user-driven updates that enhance its role as the definitive ePaper focus hub.

About DuRoBo

DuRoBo is a Dutch tech company specializing in ePaper products, including eReaders, tablets, and monitors. With a robust supply chain, exceptional hardware and software development capabilities, and original design expertise, DuRoBo operates across consumer products, industry solutions, and customized collaborations. More information can be found at https://www.durobo.com/

SOURCE DuRoBo