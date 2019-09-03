Dusky Terry Named President of ITC Midwest, Vice President for ITC Holdings Corp.

A lifelong Iowan, Terry spent the first half of his career in the public policy arena before joining Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO), an electric generation and transmission cooperative, in 2008. He served as vice president of planning and growth strategies for CIPCO since 2013, where he led a team responsible for business development, wholesale ratemaking and marketing/energy efficiency programs. Most recently, Terry's responsibilities expanded to include long-term resource planning where he played a key role in the deployment of CIPCO's recent utility-scale solar projects.

"Dusky has extensive industry experience in the Midwest region, relationships with our existing customers, and strong policy and legislative experience," said Tanner. "His background in the utility industry will be a tremendous asset to ITC Midwest as we continue to plan, build and operate significant projects to improve electric transmission infrastructure across our footprint."

"ITC has a well-deserved reputation for operational excellence and enhanced electric transmission reliability," said Terry. "Modernizing the power grid is key to meeting consumer demands for cleaner, low-cost, renewable energy sources, notably wind and solar. The company is well positioned for continued success to support economic growth and the quality of life in our communities. I'm grateful for this professional opportunity and look forward to leading the ITC Midwest team."

After earning a degree in public administration from the University of Northern Iowa, Terry served seven years in the Governor's Office as an adviser to then-Governor Tom Vilsack before transitioning to CIPCO. He resides in Earlham, Iowa, with his wife Connie and their two children.

Terry began his new responsibilities on Sept. 3. He is based at ITC Midwest's regional office in Des Moines.

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

SOURCE ITC Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.itc-holdings.com

