ITC Holdings Corp. Announces Senior Executive Changes

NOVI, Mich., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Holdings Corp. announced today the promotion of Krista Tanner to president, ITC Holdings Corp. and Simon Whitelocke to senior vice president, chief business officer, ITC Holdings Corp. Whitelocke will remain president, ITC Michigan. Linda Apsey will remain in her role of chief executive officer, ITC Holdings Corp. All organizational changes are effective July 17, 2024.

"The changes announced today reflect a strong leadership team that continues to position ITC for long-term success. Krista and Simon's expertise, leadership and vision exemplify our focus on excellence, performance and driving value for customers. Their experience and success at ITC will serve them well as we continue to advance the greater grid across our footprint," said Apsey.

In her role as chief executive officer, Apsey will continue to be responsible for driving the strategic vision and direction of ITC, as well as provide continued oversight of the company's financial performance. Apsey joined ITC in 2003 and was appointed to president and CEO in 2016. Apsey also serves on ITC's Board of Directors. Prior to joining ITC, she held various roles at DTE Energy. Apsey received an honorary Doctor of Business degree, and earned a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in public affairs management, from Michigan State University.

In her new role as president, Tanner will oversee the overall business operations of ITC and its subsidiaries. Prior to this role, she served as senior vice president and chief business officer. Tanner joined ITC in 2014 as president of ITC Midwest. Prior to joining ITC, she worked at Alliant Energy, served as a state public utility regulator of the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) under the appointment by Gov. Chet Culver, and earlier in her career worked as an attorney at an Iowa law firm. She earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tippie School of Management at the University of Iowa, a Juris Doctorate from Drake University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Northern Iowa.

As senior vice president and chief business officer of ITC Holdings Corp., and president, ITC Michigan, Whitelocke will be responsible for leading the company's regulatory, federal affairs, and marketing and communications functions, as well as overseeing the strategic direction, community relations and financial performance for ITC's four operating subsidiaries: ITC Midwest, ITC Great Plains, ITCTransmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company (METC). Whitelocke previously served as ITC's chief compliance officer and served in other roles responsible for regulatory affairs, external affairs and internal audit functions. Prior to joining ITC, he worked at DTE Energy and in public accounting. Whitelocke earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting from the University of Toronto and an MBA in finance and management from Michigan State University.

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, expanding into Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry.

