Dutch Boy® Paints Introduces Professional Series Program Available at Menards®

A program comprising a full line of professional-grade paint and coatings products designed to work hard for the professional contractor who paints, backed by dedicated field rep support and exclusive retailer benefits.

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Boy® Paints is expanding its product offerings to appeal to the professional contractor who paints with the new Professional Series program, available at Menards®.

The Dutch Boy® Professional Series program works hard to meet the rigorous demands of the hardworking professional contractor by providing top-quality products, professional service and support, and retailer benefits to help them complete their jobs.

The new Dutch Boy® Professional Series program offers a diverse range of products, encompassing everything from premium residential paints to robust industrial coatings, ensuring there’s a perfect solution for every project need and application. The Dutch Boy® Professional Series program works hard to meet the rigorous demands of the hardworking professional contractor by providing top-quality products, professional service and support, and retailer benefits to help them complete their jobs.

"Dutch Boy® Paints acknowledges the steadfast commitment of contractors on the job site," said Julie Fisher, Product Manager at Dutch Boy® Paints. "With the introduction of the Dutch Boy® Professional Series program, we aim to provide professional contractors with a comprehensive lineup of products—from primers to topcoats to specialty coatings—all conveniently available in a one-stop shop at Menards®. This tailored selection of products is designed to help enhance efficiency and productivity."

The new Dutch Boy® Professional Series program offers a diverse range of products, encompassing everything from premium residential paints to robust industrial coatings, ensuring there's a perfect solution for every project need and application. The new product lineup includes:

Interior and Exterior Paint: DuraHide™ Premium Interior is our best professional interior paint, offering high-quality performance for residential repaint projects. This product has outstanding coverage and hide, a smooth, washable finish and provides a mold- and mildew-resistant coating. Formulated for professional contractors looking to provide their customers with our best product that delivers beautiful results. DuraHide™ 1000 Interior is designed for residential new builds, renovations and repaints, offering outstanding touch-ups and sheen uniformity, excellent hide and durability, and a smooth, washable finish. DuraHide™ 100 Interior is ideal for new construction and commercial properties, providing excellent touch-ups and sheen uniformity, great hide and durability. DuraHide™ 10 Interior is the optimal choice for multiunit housing and drywall maintenance, offering quality sheen uniformity, touch-ups and hide. DuraWeather™ 1000 Exterior is designed for commercial and residential exterior projects. It provides excellent hide and durability and resists cracking and peeling in low-temperature applications. DuraWeather™ Elastomeric Stucco & Masonry Paint is best for exterior commercial, residential and industrial projects, providing tough, four-season protection that bridges hairline cracks and creates a flexible mold- and mildew-resistant finish that resists cracking and peeling.



Primers: Drywall PVA Interior Primer and Sealer is an easy-to-apply interior primer that provides a smooth basecoat for latex and alkyd topcoats. Ideal for drywall, plaster and textured surfaces. Acrylic Primer and Finish is an essential interior/exterior primer that provides outstanding adhesion to both interior and exterior slick surfaces. Ideal for metal, aluminum, fiberglass and PVC piping. This product is flash-rust-, corrosion- and chemical-resistant. Vapor Barrier Interior Acrylic Primer and Finish primes and finishes in one coat, protecting insulation with an easy-to-apply basecoat. Ideal for drywall, plaster and wood. High-Build Interior Primer skims and primes in one coat to fill minor defects such as pinholes and nicks. Ideal for drywall, plaster and masonry. Pro Block Filler bridges cracks to even out both interior and exterior surfaces. Ideal for concrete block, stucco and other porous masonry.



Traffic and Zone Marking Paint: Traffic and Zone Marking Paint provides durable color for marking cured concrete and asphalt. For striping streets, parking lots and traffic and vehicle control areas. Available in high-visibility colors. Athletic Field Marking Paint is a professional quality acrylic latex paint for use on athletic playing fields made of natural grass, synthetic turf, clay or concrete. Available in high-visibility colors.



Direct-to-Metal Paint: Acrylic Direct-to-Metal is an Industrial Strength Coating for metal surfaces, including machinery, equipment and piping. Features exceptional gloss, color retention and abrasion resistance. Alkyd Direct-to-Metal is an Industrial Strength Coating that provides outstanding adhesion; flash-rust-, corrosion- and chemical-resistance. Ideal for metal surfaces, including machinery, equipment and piping. Metal Roof and Siding Coating provides color and protection for barns, pole barns, sheds and outbuildings. Weather, UV and fade resistant.



The Dutch Boy® Professional Series program offers some of the best, most knowledgeable field reps to help support and build the professional contractors' businesses. Program services include:

The best price from the first gallon purchased

1300-plus Dutch Boy ® Paints colors and custom color matching

Paints colors and custom color matching On-site product specifications and project estimates

Flexible job site delivery options

File history management, inclusive of maintaining records of products and quantities utilized, along with color specifications from projects

Tint and ship options: get product tinted and shipped to store for larger jobs (minimums required)

Special order programs for participating Dutch Boy ® Professional Series products

Professional Series products Menards® contractor credit card program offers additional savings

The Dutch Boy® Professional Series program is available at Menards®. To learn more, contact your local field representative and/or find your nearest Menards® store by visiting the store locator at menards.com/store-details/locator.html.

For more information on the benefits of choosing the Dutch Boy® Professional Series program, as well as the complete range of Dutch Boy® Paints' products, please visit dutchboypaints.com.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have continued to shape the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coatings needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

SOURCE Dutch Boy® Paints