GRANTS PASS, Ore., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros' newest drinks are about to "pop off"! Starting today, for a limited time, Poppin' Boba is available at all 850+ Dutch Bros locations. Coming in Vanilla Honey or Strawberry, customers can add new Poppin' Boba to any of their fave drinks!

Poppin' Boba Featured Drinks: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9218053-dutch-bros-adds-new-poppin-boba/

Dutch Bros adds a pop of flavor with new Poppin’ Boba

The Poppin' Boba Vanilla Freeze features blended vanilla coffee with vanilla honey boba

features blended vanilla coffee with vanilla honey boba The Poppin' Boba Caramel Chai features caramel chai with vanilla honey boba

features caramel chai with vanilla honey boba The Poppin' Boba Fire Lizard Rebel features a mix of Dutch Bros' exclusive Rebel energy drink and strawberry & tropical fruit flavor with strawberry boba

features a mix of Dutch Bros' exclusive Rebel energy drink and strawberry & tropical fruit flavor with strawberry boba The Poppin' Boba Lemonade features blackberry lemonade with strawberry boba

"Rolling through your local Dutch Bros is an experience in itself so we always want to make sure you have a drink to match that energy," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "We're really excited to elevate the drinking experience with our Poppin' Boba, it's a new and fun way to add a pop of flavor!"

Poppin' Boba and featured drinks are available until April 30.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 850 locations in 17 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee