Sip on the Sunny Side with Dutch Bros® New Drinks!

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sip on the sunny side all day long with Dutch Bros new breakfast inspired drinks! Here to fuel your day, the Maple Waffle Latte, Banana Bread Mocha with Soft Top®, and Smooth Strawberry Rebel are now available at all 1,081 Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

The Maple Waffle Latte serves up comfort with salted caramel, cinnamon and white chocolate complete with Soft Top ® , caramel drizzle and raw sugar sprinks. Try it as an iced latte, iced protein latte, Freeze or iced chai!

The Banana Bread Mocha with Soft Top® makes mornings sweet with banana and hazelnut covered with a layer of Soft Top®. Order it as an iced mocha, mocha Freeze or mocha cold brew.

The Smooth Strawberry Rebel turns your smoothie cravings into an epic energy drink with strawberry and banana flavor mixed with Dutch Bros' exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink and sweet cream. Best enjoyed as a blended or iced Rebel, or an iced Lemonade for a non-caffeinated option!

"Dutch Bros is all about positive vibes and feel good energy, so crafting drinks that make customers feel like they're sipping on the sunny side was a seamless connection," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer at Dutch Bros. "Each drink offers a beloved breakfast flavor that we hope starts everyone's day on the bright side!"

These sips are available starting January 5 at all 1,081 Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.

