Dutch Bros® Launches Decadent Drinks to Celebrate Dutch Luv®

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros is inviting customers to have their cake and drink it too with new decadent flavors. The Pink Velvet Mocha and Luvstruck Rebel are this season's romantic drink selections now available at all 1,081+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last!

The Pink Velvet Mocha is a flirty treat with a pink velvet inspired flavor complete with pink velvet frosting Soft Top®. Try it as an iced mocha, mocha Freeze or shake!

is a romance of blackberry and vanilla mixed with our exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink topped with a layer of pink velvet frosting Soft Top®. Best enjoyed blended as a Rebel energy drink or lemonade!

To share even more love this month, Dutch Bros will give back to the communities it serves by hosting its annual Dutch Luv® Day of Giving. On February 13, the Dutch Bros Foundation® will donate $1 for every drink sold to local organizations focused on addressing hunger and food insecurity.

"This year's Dutch Luv season brings two new special flavors and a chance to pour extra love into our communities with any drink purchase during our Dutch Luv® Day of Giving," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Dutch Bros is committed to supporting the neighborhoods we serve. We're thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Dutch Bros Foundation®, our incredible crews and our loyal customers who make this giveback so meaningful each year."

Dutch Luv® Day of Giving partners are selected by local operators to make the biggest impact in their communities. This year's beneficiaries include Central California Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Utah Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and more.

