Dutch Bros and Customers Unite to Support Local Youth

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee is teaming up with customers on Friday, Sept. 20 to raise money for local youth organizations. The drive-thru coffee company will donate $1 from every drink sold to organizations dedicated to supporting local youth initiatives.

"Dutch Bros is passionate about empowering the youth in our communities," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Each year, we have the privilege of partnering with our customers to raise funds to bolster the work of local youth organizations in the communities we serve daily."

On Friday, Sept. 20, Dutch Bros will donate $1 from every drink purchased to local youth organizations.

Local Dutch Bros operators select nonprofit organizations in their community to support. Beneficiaries this year include local chapters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House Charities and more.

Dutch Bros Coffee is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at over 900 locations across 18 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch luv. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual company-wide initiatives, Dutch Bros makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

