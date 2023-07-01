Dutch Bros Brings Back Chocolate Crunch!

This triple chocolate delight is available for the rest of summer

GRANTS PASS, Ore., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chocolate Crunch is back by popular demand! Dutch Bros launched the Chocolate Crunch as a Cold Brew back in April and it was such a hit, it's back for summer. Whether you want the extra kick of caffeine or a chocolatey midday pick-me-up, this scrumptious drink combo has you covered. The Chocolate Crunch can be ordered as a Cold Brew, Freeze or Frost!

  • The Chocolate Crunch features dark chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut flavor and chocolate milk topped with Soft Top and OREO™ cookie pieces.
Chocolate Crunch will be available until August 31 or while supplies last!
The Dutch Freeze is blended coffee perfection and the Dutch Frost is Dutch Bros' version of a milkshake. If enjoyed as a Cold Brew, customers have the option of regular or nitro-infused cold brew. What's the cherry on top you might ask? Not a cherry but even better… OREO™ cookie pieces! 

"We first launched The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew as a limited time drink for National Cold Brew Day and customers loved it!" said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros. "We're stoked to be bringing it back! Customers will be able to enjoy it as a Cold Brew, Freeze or Frost for the rest of summer, so don't miss out!"

Chocolate Crunch will be available until August 31 or while supplies last so don't miss out on the delicious offer!

*OREO™ is a trademark of Mondelez International group, used with permission.

About Dutch Bros 
Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 750 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

