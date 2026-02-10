Dutch Bros® CPG Products Expand to More Stores and Online

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) ("Dutch Bros"), one of the fastest-growing quick service beverage brands in the U.S., is bringing the flavors customers love to more places with its Dutch Bros at home assortment . After a gradual rollout, the lineup is now becoming available more broadly, giving customers even more ways to enjoy Dutch Bros.

The collection features signature ground coffee, ready-to-drink iced lattes, creamers, and single-serve coffee pods in shop-inspired flavors, including fan-favorites like the Golden Eagle® and Annihilator®. Dutch Bros brings the flavors customers love to more places with its Dutch Bros at home assortment.

Developed in partnership with Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, a leading U.S. coffee manufacturer, the Dutch Bros at home assortment is now available through Amazon and select grocery and retail partners. The collection features signature ground coffee, ready-to-drink iced lattes, creamers, and single-serve coffee pods in shop-inspired flavors, including fan-favorites like the Golden Eagle® and Annihilator®.

"We've loved seeing the excitement around our Dutch Bros at home assortment, and we're thrilled to keep expanding availability," said Christine Barone, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dutch Bros. "It's a new way for customers to bring the flavors they love into more of their everyday moments."

"This is an ideal time for Dutch Bros to enter the CPG market," said Matt Knox, Vice President of Marketing at Trilliant Food & Nutrition. "The coffee category is primed for disruption, and we are pleased to partner with Dutch Bros to help drive that change."

This collection marks a bold new chapter in Dutch Bros' legacy of giving . By dedicating a portion of its CPG proceeds to the Dutch Bros Foundation®, Dutch Bros is actively investing in the compelling futures of the communities it serves and the people who call them home.

Dutch Bros at home is available in five formats

Single-serve ready-to-drink iced lattes

Multi-serve ready-to-drink iced coffee and lattes

Single-serve coffee pods

Ground coffee

Creamers

Where to find it

Dutch Bros' at home assortment is available now through Amazon and on shelves in select Walmart, H.E.B, and Albertsons locations nationwide. Expanded availability is expected to continue rolling out across additional grocery, mass, and ecommerce retailers.

For more information on the Dutch Bros at home assortment, visit: dutchbros.com/athome.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high-growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE.

Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the "Dutch Luv" at 1,081 locations across 24 states as of September 30, 2025.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, along with its affiliate Horseshoe Beverage Company, LLC, is a leading beverage platform in the U.S. Their expansive portfolio features owned, licensed, private label and partner brands, supported by world-class R&D and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to deliver superior beverage experiences. Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition began with a vision to democratize specialty coffee and make it accessible to all consumers. While their roots and passion for coffee remain central to their core business, Trilliant's offerings include a wide range of beverages, including nutrition-focused options like their brand Nurri™. What truly distinguishes Trilliant is their unwavering commitment to creating opportunities, inspiring possibilities, and empowering their partners (team members, customers, suppliers, and consumers) to achieve their aspirations. They believe that by investing in their network of partners, they can help contribute to a better world through beverages.

