TEMPE, Ariz., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 15, Dutch Bros will hold its annual Drink One for Dane Day of Giving, remembering co-founder Dane Boersma and raising awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). During the event, the Dutch Bros Foundation and Dutch Bros franchisees will donate $1 for every drink sold to the fight against ALS.

Honoring a Legacy: Dutch Bros® Annual Drink One For Dane® Day of Giving Returns to Raise ALS Awareness

This year's campaign has the potential to mark a historic milestone of reaching more than $20 million raised for the MDA since the program's inception. This lifetime achievement reflects the power of the Dutch Bros community. The total encompasses contributions facilitated by Dutch Bros Coffee and the Dutch Bros Foundation alongside its franchisees, vendors, and, most importantly, the customers who have supported this cause for two decades.

"For nearly two decades, Drink One for Dane has held a meaningful place in the hearts of everyone at Dutch Bros and the Dutch Bros Foundation," said Tana Davila, Chief Marketing Officer of Dutch Bros. "Drink One for Dane is rooted in the legacy Dane built—not just as a co-founder, but as a driving force behind our deep commitment to giving back. That passion continues to shape who we are today. We're proud to carry it forward alongside the Muscular Dystrophy Association in supporting ALS research, care and the pursuit of a cure."

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma. Following co-founder Dane's passing from ALS in 2009, the Boersma family and the company created "Drink One for Dane". This annual event strives to boost awareness and support ALS research, with the goal of finding effective treatments and a cure.

"Drink One for Dane is a powerful reminder of how one person's legacy can inspire lasting change," said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, President and CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. "As Dutch Bros works toward surpassing $20 million in lifetime support, we are deeply grateful for their partnership and commitment to the ALS community. These funds are critical to advancing research, accelerating the development of new treatments, and ensuring people living with ALS have access to the care and support they need today. Together, we are honoring Dane's legacy by driving progress and bringing hope to families nationwide."

In addition to the giveback, a special sticker will be given with every drink purchase, while supplies last, on May 15.

About Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros Coffee® is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Dutch Bros was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 and is now sharing its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,177+ locations and counting across 25 states. Dutch Bros serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, teas, lemonades, sodas and more.

Dutch Bros is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch luv. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual company-wide initiatives, Dutch Bros makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to order ahead, earn points and score rewards!

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee