Dutch Bros donates $900,000 to local food organizations

Dutch Bros Coffee

26 Feb, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee donated $900,000 to local food organizations thanks to its annual Dutch Luv giveback. From Feb. 1-18, $1 from every Dutch Luv® Latte, Rebel or Frost sold was donated to help support local organizations' efforts to feed their communities.

"We're stoked to announce the results of this year's Dutch Luv giveback. This wouldn't be possible without the love and dedication of our crews, customers and nonprofit partners," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "Sharing the Dutch Luv with our communities and ensuring everyone has the resources they need to live their best lives is key to the Dutch Bros culture. We're grateful to be able to give back at the local level and help support our communities in a meaningful way."

Nonprofit partners were selected by each shop's local operator. This year's nonprofit partners included Houston Food Bank, Oregon Food Bank, Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank and more. 

About Dutch Bros 
Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 850 locations in 17 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

