Dutch Bros Donates more than $1M to Support Compelling Futures

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Coffee® has donated more than $1 million to uplift local youth organizations across its 18 states. On Friday, Sept. 20, the drive-thru coffee company celebrated Buck for Kids day by donating $1 from every drink sold to local nonprofits to provide opportunities in education, extracurricular activities and more.

"Supporting our local communities' youth is what we're all about at Dutch Bros," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer. "Teaming up with our customers makes Buck For Kids that much more meaningful as we see the massive difference we make when we all come together."

Nonprofit organizations were chosen by each shop's local operator. This year's benefitted partners include local chapters of Make-A-Wish® Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters®, Ronald McDonald House® Charities and more.

