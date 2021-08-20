Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Inc. ("Dutch Bros") today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Dutch Bros intends to list its Class A common stock on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "BROS".

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. and William Blair & Company, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Penserra Securities LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Tribal Capital Markets, LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov, and when available, from:

BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]

28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204.

11717, or by email at or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204. Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388.

10022, or by email at or by telephone at 1-877-821-7388. Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847.

11717, or by email at or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847. Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-800-747-3924.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the "Dutch Luv" at 471 locations in 11 states of June 30, 2021.

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

Related Links

https://dutchbros.com/

