Dutch Bros Introduces The Creative Collective

July 10, 2023

The Dutch Bros Creative Collective is comprised of 12 talent broista artists

GRANTS PASS, Ore., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros is leading the service industry in finding ways to create long term career pathways for its employees with the launch of the Dutch Bros Creative Collective. The Dutch Bros Creative Collective (DBCC) was created with one goal in mind: to help create compelling futures for Dutch Bros broistas who dream of working in the creative field. DBCC is a program for content creating broistas that helps them gain valuable experience while also being compensated at competitive industry rates.

The selected broista artists now produce and create content for use by Dutch Bros that captures the true vibes of working at the company. These artists are championed to push their creative boundaries while also gaining real-world experience. From photography to videography, any content broista artists create, they can add to their portfolio to help them land future creative projects.

"The DBCC was inspired by our broistas. We constantly saw really rad content being created from our broistas working in the shops. So we thought to ourselves, Why not tap into those who live and breathe our brand every day," said Daniel Jeremiah, vice president of internal brand at Dutch Bros. "After that, it was a no-brainer and from there the DBCC was born. Since the launch of the DBCC, we've seen rockin' content created by our 12 artists and we can't wait to see what else they dream up."

The DBCC is just one of the many ways Dutch Bros looks to highlight its most important brand advocates, broistas. From offering a broista to operator leadership pathway, frequently promoting within, providing an education benefit program and more, Dutch Bros continues to focus on creating compelling futures for any and all.

About Dutch Bros 
Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 750 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

