Dutch Bros raises $2.5M for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

GRANTS PASS, Ore., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros and its customers came together on Friday, May 17, for the 18th annual Drink One for Dane to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and its mission to end Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). We're stoked to share that the Dutch Bros Foundation has donated $2.5 million to the MDA.

"Drink One for Dane is an incredible example of how purpose-driven brands can make a tangible impact on the mission of Muscular Dystrophy Association to end ALS. The enthusiastic support of Dutch Bros' customers and crews, gives our community hope and determination. This donation of $2.5 million speaks directly to the power of this generous community. Together, we are raising funds to propel research and care forward, and also raising awareness to bring more people into the fight for a future free from ALS," said Morgan Roth, chief marketing officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Dutch Bros was founded by brothers, Dane and Travis Boersma. Dane passed away from ALS in 2009. Dutch Bros and the Boersma family started Drink One for Dane after his diagnosis as a way to bring awareness to ALS and help further research to find a cause and cure.

"Drink One for Dane wouldn't be possible without the overwhelming support from our customers every year," said Christine Barone, chief executive officer at Dutch Bros. "We're honored to make a difference in supporting all of the work the Muscular Dystrophy Association does and continues to do."

*Total funds donated includes additional donations from franchisees, customers, community members, and vendors during the Drink One for Dane campaign.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 870 locations in 17 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through the Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

