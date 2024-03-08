Dutch Bros Releases Special Drinks to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Add some extra luck to your day and try the Shamrock Kicker and Lucky Rebel through March 17, or while supplies last. Post this

"Joining in the merriment of St. Patrick's Day has never been easier! Our two limited time drinks are an ideal way to celebrate the holiday," said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros. "We know how much our customers enjoy new, fun toppings so adding dazzling gold sprinks was a no-brainer!"

Add some extra luck to your day and try the Shamrock Kicker and Lucky Rebel through March 17, or while supplies last.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 850 locations in 17 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com

