Dutch Bros teams up with customers to support local youth

"Supporting the kids in our communities is the heart of what we do at Dutch Bros," said Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. "Over the last 10 years, our customers have helped us raise more than $3 million on Buck for Kids day! We're so stoked for the opportunity to be part of giving our kids a brighter future."

Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day each year to raise money for local youth organizations. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure communities benefit directly.

"The nonprofits serving youth in our communities inspire us and we want to support their work," said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros. "Building a positive future and creating opportunities for the next generation is a pillar of Dutch Bros and the Dutch Bros Foundation."

This year, Buck for Kids partners include Boys and Girls Club of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and more.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 480 locations in 11 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

Related Links

https://dutchbros.com/

