Duthie Power Services Enhances Long Beach Facility with New Flagpole Honoring Service, Community, and Industry

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duthie Power Services is proud to announce the installation of a new, significantly taller flagpole at its Long Beach office, featuring an 8-by-10-foot American flag and a California state flag. The upgrade reflects the company's commitment to honoring military service, strengthening ties within the local industrial community, and maintaining a visible standard of pride and professionalism along one of Long Beach's key industrial corridors.

The new flagpole replaces the existing structure and stands prominently alongside other industrial facilities on the street that also fly the American flag. Together, these flags create a unified and recognizable presence that reflects the values shared by businesses operating in the area—hard work, reliability, and respect for service.

"For us, this flag is more than a symbol," said Randy Gross, Director of Operations. "We have veterans on our staff, and we work every day with Facility Managers and Business Owners who understand the importance of dependability, preparedness, and service. Flying a larger, more visible American flag is a way to honor those values and the people behind them."

Nathan Woods, San Diego Service Manager at Duthie Power and a U.S. Army veteran, echoed that sentiment.

"During my time in the Army, the flag represented the people beside me and the responsibility we had to do the job right," Woods said. "Seeing a flag flown proudly at our facilities is a reminder of teamwork, accountability, and service—values that carry over directly into how we support our customers and each other every day."

The upgraded flagpole is designed to improve visibility from surrounding streets and neighboring facilities, reinforcing Duthie Power's long-term investment in its Long Beach location and its role in Southern California's industrial and commercial landscape.

Duthie Power Services has served Facility Managers and Business Owners throughout Southern California for over 60 years, providing general commercial generator services to customers from Ventura to San Diego. The flagpole installation is part of ongoing improvements to the Long Beach office aimed at maintaining a safe, professional, and community-minded workplace.

About Duthie Power Services

Founded in 1965 with offices in Long Beach and Escondido, CA, Duthie Power Services is Southern California's trusted source for generator sales, rentals, service, and maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable backup power solutions backed by technical expertise and a strong commitment to safety and quality assurance. Learn more at www.duthiepower.com.

SOURCE Duthie Power Services