Duthie Power Services Sponsors TEMCool's 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Support Critical Southern California Industries

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duthie Power Services, a Southern California leader in temporary power, generator services, and emergency power solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of TEMCool's 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at the prestigious Old Ranch Country Club in Rossmoor, CA. This partnership celebrates a shared commitment to serving critical industries throughout Southern California with reliable temporary power and temperature control solutions.

TEMCool, known formally as Total Environmental Management, Inc., provides emergency and temporary cooling and heating solutions for commercial and industrial facilities across the region. With one of the largest HVAC rental inventories and a team available 24/7, TEMCool has built a reputation for rapid response and custom solutions in challenging environments — from manufacturing plants and hospitals to large commercial buildings.

Duthie Power Services and TEMCool regularly work side-by-side to support customers who require dependable temporary power and temperature control — particularly in time-sensitive or high-risk situations. From planned maintenance and construction projects to unexpected outages and emergency response, the partnership helps ensure facilities remain operational when reliability matters most.

The annual charity golf tournament provides an opportunity for vendors, contractors, and service providers to connect outside of day-to-day operations while supporting charitable causes and community initiatives. For Duthie Power Services, the event reflects the importance of strong working relationships across complementary trades.

"We are thrilled to partner with TEMCool for their 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament," said Carlos Cestero, Chief Financial Officer and IT Director of Duthie Power Services. "Both of our companies share a long-standing dedication to helping keep Southern California's critical infrastructure running — whether it's ensuring uninterrupted power during emergencies or providing temperature control when cooling and heating systems fail or need supplemental support. This event allows us to give back to the community while strengthening those industry partnerships that make our work possible."

Duthie Power Services has more than six decades of experience providing generator sales, rentals, service, and emergency response throughout Southern California. The company supports a wide range of mission-critical sectors including healthcare, data centers, governmental services, property management, and industrial operations — affirming its role as a trusted power partner when uptime matters most.

"Successful temporary solutions rarely happen in isolation," said Randy Gross, Director of Operations at Duthie Power Services. "When power and temperature control are both critical, coordination and experience make all the difference. Our teams understand each other's roles, and that collaboration ultimately benefits the customers and facilities we serve."

Participants will enjoy a full day of activities, beginning with shotgun start play, followed by lunch on the course and an evening of dinner, raffle prizes, and awards. The tournament not only promotes camaraderie among industry professionals but also underscores the importance of giving back to the communities and clients both companies proudly serve.

With decades of experience supporting hospitals, data centers, industrial facilities, commercial properties, and public agencies, Duthie Power Services continues to prioritize partnerships that enhance service reliability, safety, and response capabilities across the region.

The company looks forward to participating in TEMCool's 7th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and supporting an event that reflects the shared values of teamwork, service, and community involvement.

For more information on the golf tournament or sponsorship opportunities, visit TEMCool's event page or contact the organizers. (Event Caddy)

About Duthie Power Services

Founded in 1965 with offices in Long Beach and Escondido, CA, Duthie Power Services is Southern California's trusted source for generator sales, rentals, service, and maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable backup power solutions backed by technical expertise and a strong commitment to safety and quality assurance. Learn more at www.duthiepower.com.

About TEMCool

Founded in 1985, TEMCool (Total Environmental Management, Inc.) is a leading provider of temporary and emergency cooling and heating solutions in Southern California. The company offers turnkey temperature control solutions, custom-engineered equipment, and 24/7 service for commercial and industrial facilities in need of supplemental or emergency HVAC support. (TEMcool)

SOURCE Duthie Power Services