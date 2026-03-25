Duthie Power Services to Host Yacht-Rock Themed Closing Party at EGSA Spring Conference in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duthie Power Services is proud to announce that it will host the official Closing Party at the upcoming Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA) Spring Conference, taking place March 29–31, 2026, at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, California. The event will feature a Yacht-Rock themed celebration to close out the conference, bringing attendees together for an evening of networking, music, and industry camaraderie.

The EGSA Spring Conference is one of the premier gatherings for the on-site power generation industry, bringing together manufacturers, service providers, engineers, contractors, and end-users for several days of technical education, professional development, and networking opportunities.

As a long-time EGSA member and active participant in the conference, Duthie Power Services is honored to sponsor and host the final evening's festivities. The Yacht-Rock themed Closing Party will offer a relaxed, coastal California atmosphere inspired by the smooth sounds and laid-back style of late-1970s and early-1980s soft rock — a fitting way to wrap up the conference in San Diego.

"We always look forward to the EGSA Spring Conference because it brings the entire power generation community together in one place," said Randy Gross, Duthie Power's Director of Operations. "Hosting the Closing Party is a great opportunity for our team to give back to the association and create a fun, memorable experience for the people who make this industry what it is."

Carlos Cestero, Duthie Power's Chief Financial Officer added, "Industry events like the EGSA Spring Conference play an important role in strengthening relationships across the power generation community. We are proud to support an event that encourages collaboration, education, and partnership, and we are excited to help close out the conference with an evening that reflects the fun and camaraderie that make this industry special."

The EGSA Spring Conference includes educational sessions, certification training, exhibits, and multiple networking events throughout the three-day program, with the Closing Party serving as the final official gathering for attendees.

Duthie Power Services has supported EGSA initiatives for many years through conference participation, technical training, and ongoing involvement in programs that promote safety, education, and professional standards in the on-site power industry.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their best nautical attire and join Duthie Power Services for an evening of live music, networking, and celebration as the 2026 conference comes to a close.

For more information about the conference, visit

EGSA Spring Conference Website

About Duthie Power Services

Founded in 1965 with offices in Long Beach and Escondido, CA, Duthie Power Services is Southern California's trusted source for generator sales, rentals, service, and maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable backup power solutions backed by technical expertise and a strong commitment to safety and quality assurance. Learn more at www.duthiepower.com.

SOURCE Duthie Power Services