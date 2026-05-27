Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Introduces PAPATUI Luxury Cologne, A Prestige Fragrance Collection Crafted with Master Perfumers

Developed alongside world-class master perfumers, the collection was crafted to deliver the depth and performance typically associated with fragrances priced well above $100, while remaining accessible at $40.

As fragrance becomes an increasingly important part of how men express confidence, identity, and personal style, PAPATUI saw an opportunity to create scents that feel sophisticated, transportive, and luxurious, while remaining approachable, versatile, and wearable every day.

"I've always believed confidence starts with the way you take care of yourself and the routines you commit to every day," said Dwayne Johnson, Founder of PAPATUI. "Fragrance has always been a huge part of that for me. We wanted to create scents that feel premium, transportive, and unforgettable. The right fragrance changes your energy the second you put it on. We obsessed over every detail to make sure they smell incredible, last, and will become part of how my guys show up every day."

The collection was developed over an extensive two-year process in partnership with award-winning perfumers Frank Voelkl - Principal Perfumer at Firmenich - and Jérôme Epinette - Master Perfumer at Robertet Group. More than 170 fragrance prototypes were tested through blind evaluations benchmarked against colognes priced well above $100.

"These fragrances were created with the same level of craftsmanship and olfactive complexity expected from prestige fragrances at a much higher price point," said Frank Voelkl, the award-winning perfumer behind PAPATUI's P-01 & P-07. "What makes this collection exciting is that it delivers that luxury experience in a way that feels approachable, wearable, and built for everyday life."

Regarding the collaboration with Dwayne Johnson on P-21, Jérôme Epinette shared "Dwayne was incredibly involved. He was part of the creative process from the very beginning, discussing his favorite scents, energy, memories, ingredients, and how he wanted someone to feel wearing the scent. He has a very strong instinct for fragrance and a clear understanding of what feels authentic to him. We explored a few different options together, refining the details until it felt exactly right, and we landed on the lucky 21."

The PAPATUI cologne collection includes three signature scents — P-01, P-07, and P-21. Each scent was designed to evoke a distinct feeling, atmosphere, and perspective.

P-01: Leather + Woods | Fougère: Champion confidence, bottled. Bright bergamot, cardamom, and crisp apple spark the opening, giving way to smooth lavandin, violet leaf, and grounded patchouli. It settles into warm tonka, vanilla, and glowing amber, leaving a clean, addictive trail. Modern, bold, masculine with a competitive edge.

Champion confidence, bottled. Bright bergamot, cardamom, and crisp apple spark the opening, giving way to smooth lavandin, violet leaf, and grounded patchouli. It settles into warm tonka, vanilla, and glowing amber, leaving a clean, addictive trail. Modern, bold, masculine with a competitive edge. P-07: Amber + Cypress | Amber Woody: A fragrance built with magnetic energy. An exploration of contrast. Sharp clarity meets smoldering depth in a scent that opens with electric bergamot and crisp, earthy precision. As it settles, the fragrance reveals its true weight. Patchouli and vetiver create a rugged backbone, balanced by modern smoothness. Refined, magnetic, utterly addictive.

A fragrance built with magnetic energy. An exploration of contrast. Sharp clarity meets smoldering depth in a scent that opens with electric bergamot and crisp, earthy precision. As it settles, the fragrance reveals its true weight. Patchouli and vetiver create a rugged backbone, balanced by modern smoothness. Refined, magnetic, utterly addictive. P-21: Smoke + Bourbon | Gourmand Amber: Warm and effortless, with a mysterious intensity beneath the surface. This fragrance opens with ripe berry - sharp, vibrant, and unexpected - layered against the creamy smoothness of coconut. As it settles, vanilla absolute comes forward, deep and textured, while birch smoke adds a dark, smoldering edge. Radiant sensuality warms the skin. Effortlessly sophisticated. A scent with seductive depth that leaves a smooth, powerful trail that lingers.

Each fragrance is housed in a sleek glass bottle with metallic finishes, designed to create a tactile experience that reflects PAPATUI's belief that fragrance is not only about scent, but about the confidence and energy it brings to everyday life.

With PAPATUI Luxury Cologne, the brand continues its mission of redefining men's care by creating better products that help guys feel confident, intentional, and elevated through rituals, routines, and scents that shape how they move through the world. The collection is available now at Target where consumers can also shop the brand's full award-winning assortment.

About PAPATUI

PAPATUI is a men's care brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, built on the belief that self-care should be performance driven, cleaner, and accessible. Launched in 2024, PAPATUI offers efficacious, dermatologist-tested formulas from skincare to body care and beyond, empowering men to feel good in their own skin every single day — because when you feel good, you show up better.

PAPATUI has redefined what better men's care can be: straightforward, high-performance, quality scents and ingredients, and built around the realities of how guys actually live. PAPATUI is the #1 Men's Skincare brand at Target and has received accolades across the board. From Esquire Grooming Awards for its Enhancing Tattoo Stick to the GQ Grooming Awards for its 48-hours Antiperspirant Deodorant and more. As PAPATUI continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering high performance, cleaner products that raise the standard in men's personal care.

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SOURCE PAPATUI