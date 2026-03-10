Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Award-Winning PAPATUI Launches First Ever Acne Range to Address Men's #1 Skincare Concern

The dermatologist-tested, high-performance acne range delivers simple, effective solutions for men and is available nationwide at Target.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAPATUI, the award-winning men's care brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, introduces its first-ever acne solutions built specifically for men's skin. Acne remains the #1 skincare concern for men, yet the category has long overlooked their skin, routines, and lifestyles, leaving men without solutions designed for them.

New PAPATUI Acne Fighting Care is powered by the brand's Clear Action Science Technology, designed to address men's thicker, oilier skin with proven acne actives and skin-soothing ingredients. The collection includes three high-performance acne solutions: Acne Fighting Facial Cleanser, a sulfate-free cleanser made with 2% salicylic acid, Pimple Patches designed to absorb impurities and help prevent picking and popping; and the Acne Fighting Body Spray for hard-to-reach body acne. Each product delivers fast, effective results for common face and body acne concerns with 9 out of 10 men reporting visibly improved acne after use*. PAPATUI Acne Fighting Care is now available nationwide at Target, with every product priced under $9.99.

"As the #1 selling Men's Face Care brand at Target**, we spend a lot of time listening to what men are actually searching for," said Dwayne Johnson, Founder of PAPATUI. "Acne continues to be the biggest skincare concern for us men. The goal was clear for us: to formulate acne solutions designed specifically for men's skin and build products that deliver performance men can see without overcomplicating routines."

"Over the past two years, PAPATUI has successfully expanded its portfolio of performance-driven solutions developing personal care and skincare products for men that actually work," said Jenna Fagnan, Co-Founder of PAPATUI. "We're excited to introduce Acne Fighting Care as our next step, doing our part to help guys everywhere feel better in their skin every day."

NEW PAPATUI Acne Fighting includes three products in its first year of launch:

PAPATUI Acne Fighting Facial Cleanser ($9.99): A sulfate-free cleanser made with effective ingredients including 2% salicylic acid***, niacinamide, and hydrating hyaluronic acid. After using the Acne Fighting Facial Cleanser, 90% of men saw visibly clearer skin. PAPATUI Acne Fighting Facial Cleanser is paraben-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, vegan, SLS-free, and dermatologist-tested.

PAPATUI Pimple Patches ($9.99): Made with hydrocolloid technology, PAPATUI Pimple Patches are designed to be thicker to help remove impurities from men's skin. The patches help guys keep active breakouts covered and prevent picking and popping. PAPATUI Pimple Patches are dermatologist-tested, phthalate-free, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and vegan.

PAPATUI Acne Fighting Body Spray ($9.99): Targeting hard-to-reach areas like the back, chest, and shoulders, PAPATUI Acne Fighting Body Spray helps visibly improve breakouts and pimples. The spray is powered by 2% salicylic acid formulated at the maximum strength and enriched with niacinamide and vitamin C. The quick-drying, non-sticky formula makes treating body acne effortless for men who are more prone to breakouts on the body. It's the perfect solution for tackling post-workout sweat and keeping skin clear.

Founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, PAPATUI is a result of his personal passion for wellness and self-care. By delivering performance-driven face and body care that's accessible and uncomplicated, PAPATUI empowers men to feel confident in their skin every day. PAPATUI has redefined men's care with straightforward, high-performance products made with quality scents and ingredients, built around how guys actually live.

The Acne Care products are now available at Target, where PAPATUI is the #1 Men's Face Care brand, and on PAPATUI.com, joining the full men's grooming assortment, and continuing to bring better men's care to where guys already shop.

About PAPATUI

PAPATUI is a men's care brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, built on the belief that self-care should be performance driven, cleaner, and accessible. Launched in 2024, PAPATUI offers efficacious, dermatologist-tested formulas from skincare to body care and beyond, empowering men to feel good in their own skin every single day — because when you feel good, you show up better.

PAPATUI has redefined what better men's care can be: straightforward, high-performance, quality scents and ingredients, and built around the realities of how guys actually live. The brand has received accolades across the board, from Esquire Grooming Awards for its Enhancing Tattoo Stick to the GQ Grooming Awards for its 48-hours Antiperspirant Deodorant and more. As PAPATUI continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering high performance, cleaner products that raise the standard in men's personal care.

* Blinded third-party consumer test with 100 U.S.-based men suffering from acne

** Circana, Dollar Sales, Men's Face Care, Target U.S., Latest 26 Weeks Ending 12/28/2025

*** Maximum strength without a prescription

