Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Award-Winning PAPATUI Puts Daily Sunscreen On Every Guy's Radar

Papatui, the #1 Men's Face Care Line, launches their new Lightweight, Mineral Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30, now available at Target

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men are twice as likely as women to be affected by skin cancer, yet far less likely to wear sunscreen. Today, PAPATUI, the award-winning men's care brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, launches a Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30: a lightweight, mineral formula, free of chemical UV filters, developed for men.

PAPATUI Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30

The #1 skincare step Dermatologists recommend to their patients is to wear sunscreen every day. Men, even with elevated rates of skin cancer, are far less likely to protect their skin. Lower rates of sunscreen usage, fewer routine skin checks, infrequent dermatology visits, and later-stage diagnoses highlight a clear gap in daily skin protection, and a major opportunity to prevent serious health risks.

"I've always believed the daily habits you build will define who you will become," said Dwayne Johnson, Founder of PAPATUI. "Over time, I've learned just how important taking care of your skin really is, especially wearing sunscreen every day. As PAPATUI has grown, one of the biggest things we kept hearing from guys was, 'When are you making an SPF?'. So we tested hundreds of prototypes before we had something that actually works for the way men live; simple, effective, and easy to use every day."

Building on the success of PAPATUI's #1 selling Restoring Daily Facial Moisturizer at Target, the new PAPATUI Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 was developed specifically for men and designed to be lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and easy to apply across the face, scalp, bald heads, and facial hair. Developed over three years with dermatologists and male skin experts, PAPATUI's mineral SPF is free of chemical UV filters and was tested across more than 40 SPF filter combinations and 200 prototypes. The product balances protection, comfort, and daily wearability delivering a premium performance at a great price.

"Men are at a higher risk for developing skin cancer over their lifetime, and one of the key reasons for this is lower daily sunscreen use. Only 12% of men use sunscreen regularly and more than 40% of men say that they never apply it to their face," said Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, President of The Skin Cancer Foundation. "Up to 90% of skin cancers are associated with UV exposure, so making sunscreen part of your daily routine is critical. We applaud companies like PAPATUI for helping to educate men about the importance of safe sunscreen habits."

With the launch of its Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30, PAPATUI has become a proud partner of The Skin Cancer Foundation, dedicated to supporting safe sun protection habits for men. The new Facial Moisturizer SPF 30 has earned the Foundation's Seal of Recommendation.

The Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 is available now at Target for $9.99, where customers can also find the brand's full award-winning assortment and continue to bring better men's care to where guys already shop.

About PAPATUI

PAPATUI is a men's care brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, built on the belief that self-care should be performance driven, cleaner, and accessible. Launched in 2024, PAPATUI offers efficacious, dermatologist-tested formulas from skincare to body care and beyond, empowering men to feel good in their own skin every single day — because when you feel good, you show up better.

PAPATUI has redefined what better men's care can be: straightforward, high-performance, quality scents and ingredients, and built around the realities of how guys actually live. The brand has received accolades across the board, from Esquire Grooming Awards for its Enhancing Tattoo Stick to the GQ Grooming Awards for its 48-hours Antiperspirant Deodorant and more. As PAPATUI continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering high performance, cleaner products that raise the standard in men's personal care.

*Study from the American Academy of Dermatology

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SOURCE PAPATUI