Dwolla Expands Executive Team With New President & COO

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwolla , a modern payments platform, announced today the appointment of a new President and COO with more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise payments space. Dave Glaser will join Dwolla as President and Chief Operating Officer, enabling Dwolla to rapidly scale by enhancing the company's enterprise growth strategies and building world-class customer onboarding, implementation and service processes.

"Dave's breadth of experience in scaling large organizations is critical as we continue to expand our enterprise payment services. With his help, we'll continue to build innovative products, implement operational efficiencies and automations that drive success and competitive advantages for our customers," said Brady Harris, CEO of Dwolla . "Dave is joining us at a pivotal time in Dwolla's history. He will play a key role in helping Dwolla fuel innovation in real-time payments and provide our customers with the most options to move money."

Glaser comes to Dwolla from Mastercard, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Acceptance Solutions. At Mastercard, Glaser spearheaded new point-of-sale (POS) initiatives, acceptance products and solutions for acquirers and merchants, including the industry's first CloudPOS acceptance technology. Prior to that, Glaser bolstered his enterprise leadership at Worldpay as Chief Customer Excellence Officer, leading a successful IPO and $10.4 billion merger with Vantiv. Glaser began his career in FinTech at CyberSource, helping build the company's global services division, and driving the rapid growth that resulted in a $2 billion acquisition by Visa.

"Companies around the world are embracing the move to digital payments, seeking fast, secure and simple solutions to transfer money," Glaser said. "Dwolla is well positioned to capitalize on this momentum with its modern platform for institutions of all sizes that need instant payment transfers to a bank account or debit card. I'm looking forward to working with the Dwolla team to drive growth and further solidify Dwolla's position in the market as a modern payments platform."

Glaser's appointment marks the latest milestone in Dwolla's expansion plans, following the hiring of Harris as chief executive officer in March of 2020. The company's deep bench of payments expertise is led by founder and board chairman Ben Milne. Glaser will be pivotal in bolstering Dwolla's market leadership and growth trajectory. Dwolla currently supports more than $20 billion a year in gross payment volume, increasing 79% in 2020 alone. The company also saw a 102% growth in new end users onboarded to its platform last year.

