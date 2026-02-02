Dwyer Marble & Stone Introduces Seven New ENVI Quartz Colors as Part of a Strategic 2026 Program Refresh

New colors replace seven outgoing selections, reinforcing ENVI's 40-color program built on design relevance, supply discipline, and partner confidence

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwyer Marble & Stone, a leading nationwide independent distributor of premium stone and surface materials, today announced the introduction of seven new colors within its exclusive ENVI® Quartz collection. The new additions are part of a planned program refresh, with seven outgoing colors being discontinued to maintain a focused, high-performing 40-color quartz offering.

Dwyer's approach reflects ENVI's core philosophy: disciplined curation, long-term program management, and thoughtful evolution aligned with real market demand.

"ENVI is not about chasing trends or adding more for the sake of more," said Joe Dwyer, CEO of Dwyer Marble & Stone. "It's a carefully built quartz program designed to help our partners plan better, sell with confidence, and rely on consistent supply. This refresh keeps ENVI strong, relevant, and dependable, exactly what fabricators need in today's market."

Seven New Colors, Purposefully Curated

The 2026 ENVI Quartz refresh introduces the following seven colors, developed to reflect current and emerging design preferences across residential and commercial applications:

Taj Mahal Satin captures the warm, timeless elegance of its natural stone namesake, presenting a sophisticated solution for contemporary interiors. Its background features a soft, creamy beige, offering a rich neutral foundation that aligns perfectly with trending warm color palettes.

Taj Mahal Satin captures the warm, timeless elegance of its natural stone namesake, presenting a sophisticated solution for contemporary interiors. Its background features a soft, creamy beige, offering a rich neutral foundation that aligns perfectly with trending warm color palettes.

Taj Velato captures the renowned elegance of natural Taj Mahal quartzite through a uniquely softened lens, presenting a surface veiled in sophisticated subtlety. The Italian word for "veiled" perfectly describes this design, where a warm, light beige base is delicately draped with whispers of light white veining.

Iceberg presents a study in serene minimalism, offering a nearly monochrome surface that captures the refined essence of natural Cristallo quartzite. This design beautifully translates the rare, clean aesthetic of the highly sought-after natural stone.

Ganache perfectly embodies sophisticated indulgence, featuring a bright white base artfully traced with fine, light chocolate veining. This design masterfully translates the comforting and elegant qualities of both the decadent confection and the trending hue.

Sorrento channels the sun-drenched architectural prestige of an Italian coast and the revered classicism of Botticino marble. Its field of light beige serves as aluminous, neutral canvas, across which fine, pale white marble veins trace subtle histories, offering a sophisticated surface that marries Mediterranean warmth with resilient, engineered clarity.

Calligraphy presents a study in elegant restraint, mirroring the timeless beauty of written art on a canvas. Across a base of luminous white, evocative of archival paper, fine veining flows indeliberate strokes of black and charcoal, meticulously rendered as if guided by the precise hand of a master artist.

Highland draws inspiration from timeless Carrara looks. Marbles quarried for centuries from mountains in Italy's Massa province, in the rarified and breathtaking northernmost tip of Tuscany.

These new selections replace seven discontinued colors, ensuring the ENVI collection remains streamlined, intentional, and market-driven without sacrificing breadth or versatility.

"Every color in ENVI has a job to do," said Kristin Holder, Director of Product & Partnerships at Dwyer Marble & Stone. "This refresh is about elevating what performs, retiring what no longer serves our partners, and introducing colors that support both everyday quoting and standout design moments. ENVI is a program our partners can build their businesses around."

Pre-Launch Window Supports Early Planning

Ahead of full inventory arrival, Dwyer is opening a structured Pre-Launch window designed to support early planning and specification:

Website previews of the new ENVI Quartz colors will be available, allowing fabricators, designers, and builders to explore the collection digitally.

of the new ENVI Quartz colors will be available, allowing fabricators, designers, and builders to explore the collection digitally. ENVI Brand Partners may request early sampling during the pre-launch period to support upcoming projects and showroom planning.

during the pre-launch period to support upcoming projects and showroom planning. Pre-order opportunities will allow partners to signal demand and align future work with inbound inventory.

This phased approach reflects Dwyer's supply-chain discipline, prioritizing predictability and transparency over hype or over-promising.

Exclusive to ENVI Brand Partners

ENVI Quartz is available exclusively through Dwyer Marble & Stone and is offered as a program, supported by merchandising, marketing assets, digital visualization tools, and ongoing product roadmap visibility.

Fabricators who are not yet ENVI Brand Partners are encouraged to connect with Dwyer to learn how the program can support their business.

To become an ENVI Brand Partner:

Visit www.dwyermarble.com or call (248) 476-4944 to speak with a Customer Success Representative today. Visit our virtual slab gallery to see the full ENVI Quartz collection.

About Dwyer Marble & Stone

About Dwyer Marble & Stone

Founded in 1995, Dwyer Marble & Stone is a family-owned distributor of premium natural stone, quartz, porcelain, and tile, serving fabricators, designers, builders, and architects nationwide. Known for its disciplined sourcing, exclusive product programs, and customer-first approach, Dwyer continues to invest in materials and partnerships that help its customers plan, sell, and grow with confidence.

