DwyerOmega Acquires Assets of Miljoco Corp. LLC

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DwyerOmega, a leading manufacturer and global provider of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions, today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Miljoco Corp. LLC ("Miljoco"), including those of Weiss Instruments, which Miljoco acquired in 2022, further extending DwyerOmega's sensor and instrumentation expertise in temperature and pressure measurement. DwyerOmega is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and Miljoco is a portfolio company of Foundation Investment Partners, LLC.

Founded in 1979 and based in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, Miljoco is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a broad range of temperature and pressure measurement instruments utilized in critical life and safety, food safety, commercial indoor environmental quality (IEQ), and industrial applications. Miljoco's proprietary automated production and near-zero tolerance for failure have resulted in a well-earned reputation for quality, highly customizable products. Miljoco comprises two widely respected brands, Miljoco and Weiss, which date back to the founding of Weiss Instruments over 140 years ago.

"Miljoco and Weiss have strong brand reputations in niche, specialized applications within their target markets," said Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega. "Miljoco's ability to provide diverse modifications through bespoke manufacturing processes has established it as a partner of choice for leading industrial companies, and we are excited to welcome Miljoco to the DwyerOmega family."

Drew Baker, CEO of Miljoco, said "Miljoco's commitment to providing high-quality products and market-leading service has allowed the company to take a leading position in the pressure and temperature industry. DwyerOmega is a tremendous company that we are confident is the right partner to help Miljoco achieve the next phase of growth."

About DwyerOmega
DwyerOmega is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the IEQ, building automation, process and environmental markets. DwyerOmega has a global footprint and serves its market through brands including Dwyer Instruments, Omega Engineering, ACI, Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, Proximity, and UFM. To learn more about DwyerOmega, visit www.dwyer-inst.com and www.omega.com.

