DwyerOmega Acquires Automation Components Inc.

News provided by

DwyerOmega

05 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DwyerOmega, a leading manufacturer and global provider of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions, today announced the acquisition of Automation Components, Inc. ("ACI"), further extending DwyerOmega's sensor and instrumentation expertise in the building automation and environmental markets. DwyerOmega is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

Founded in 1991 and based in Middleton, Wisconsin, ACI is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of sensors and instruments for the building automation, data center, and indoor air quality markets. ACI has a robust product portfolio with more than 20,000 part numbers across temperature, humidity, pressure, current, and gas sensors, as well as interface devices, power meters, and numerous other products. Leveraging in-house design and engineering capabilities and its ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to deliver industry-leading lead times, ACI is a premier partner to many top companies in its target markets.

"We'd like to thank ACI founder Troy Schwenn for entrusting DwyerOmega to support the company through its next phase of growth," said Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega. "ACI is a tremendous addition to DwyerOmega, bringing a highly respected brand with a broad, highly configurable product portfolio and a team renowned for deep product and application expertise. Combining DwyerOmega and ACI's complementary product portfolio promises substantial value for our customers and partners."

"Over the last 32 years, ACI has grown into a leading manufacturer of the highest-quality sensors, backed by best-in-class service. We look forward to the next chapter of growth as part of the DwyerOmega family," Troy Schwenn said.

About DwyerOmega
DwyerOmega is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for the IEQ, building automation, process and environmental markets. DwyerOmega has a global footprint and serves its market through brands including Dwyer Instruments, Omega Engineering, Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, Proximity, and UFM. To learn more about DwyerOmega, visit www.dwyer-inst.com and www.omega.com.

Contact Information:
DwyerOmega
Tim Howlett
[email protected]

Contact (For Press Inquiries Only):
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson
212-355-4449

SOURCE DwyerOmega

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.