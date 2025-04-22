DXC Announces AI Workbench; Ferrovial to Serve as Anchor Client

DXC's AI Workbench combines industry and AI expertise to scale outcomes for global customers

ASHBURN, Va., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, introduced today DXC AI Workbench, a generative AI offering which combines consulting, engineering, and secure enterprise services to help businesses worldwide integrate and scale responsible AI into their operations. Ferrovial (NASDAQ: FER), a leading global infrastructure company, is already using AI Workbench to enhance operations for its 24,000 employees. With more than 30 AI agents making real-time decisions, Ferrovial is improving efficiency and safety measures across its business.

DXC Announces AI Workbench with Ferrovial

DXC helps clients across industries find scalable solutions to meet their unique challenges, so they can move fast. With its new AI Workbench offering, DXC is delivering a pre-built scalable solution with necessary safeguards and governance for secure deployment.

"AI isn't a plug-and-play solution—leveraging GenAI securely and in compliance with regulations requires human due diligence, customization, and the right skill sets," said Howard Boville, President, DXC Consulting & Engineering Services – Powered by AI. "We're helping clients, such as Ferrovial, build and implement AI solutions throughout their operations to drive outcomes at scale and unlock opportunities to innovate."

"By working with DXC, we've unlocked new levels of operational efficiency and reduced risks," said Dimitris Bountolos, Chief Information and Innovation Officer (CIIO) of Ferrovial. "The ability to integrate AI into our core business processes has revolutionized how we reduce operational costs, manage knowledge, and make decisions, providing us with a competitive edge in the industry."

Ferrovial is leveraging DXC's industry and AI expertise to build and deploy AI-powered solutions across a wide range of business functions. With over 30 specialized AI agents deployed on a cloud-based AI platform running on Microsoft Azure, Ferrovial is now able to optimize field operations, elevate safety measures, manage business knowledge, analyze competition, and assess regulatory impacts. The platform's seamless integration with Ferrovial's back-office systems, such as Workday, ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, and Ferrovial's custom apps, has accelerated automation and data-driven decision-making across its global operations.

With deep industry expertise, DXC is uniquely positioned to help organizations adopt and scale AI solutions to drive real business outcomes.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 25,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is also included in globally recognised sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best in Class Index (former Dow Jones Sustainability Index), and all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

