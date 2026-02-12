DXC Technology to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

ASHBURN, Va. , Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, today announced it will participate at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 2, 2026 in San Francisco. Raul Fernandez, DXC's President and CEO, and Rob Del Bene, DXC's Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at 11:30 am PST (2:30pm EST). The fire side chat will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of DXC's investor webpage at https://investors.dxc.com.

