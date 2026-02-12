DXC Technology to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

ASHBURN, Va. , Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, today announced it will participate at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 2, 2026 in San Francisco. Raul Fernandez, DXC's President and CEO, and Rob Del Bene, DXC's Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present at 11:30 am PST (2:30pm EST).  The fire side chat will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of DXC's investor webpage at https://investors.dxc.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed.  With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates.  Learn more on DXC.com.

