DXC Appoints T.R. Newcomb as Chief Revenue Officer

ASHBURN, Va., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of T.R. Newcomb as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Newcomb will report directly to DXC President and Chief Executive Officer, Raul Fernandez.

"T.R. is a proven, collaborative leader who I've worked with personally for over a decade at different companies driving revenue growth. His experience working with rapidly scaling technology companies has honed his ability to think strategically and focus on revenue acceleration. This is reflected in the way he balances external market trends with practical operational excellence," said Fernandez.

T.R. joins DXC from Riskified, a NYSE-listed advanced AI fraud and risk technology company serving the world's largest eCommerce merchants, where he was the SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development. In this newly created role, T.R. will provide a singular point of accountability for sales effectiveness to oversee DXC's global, unified salesforce. He will better position DXC to deploy specialist resources globally, bring unique client insights to its offering teams, and influence the introduction of new offerings to DXC's markets with speed, expanding the company's footprint with existing accounts and new logos.

With over 20 years of experience in technology and financial services, T.R. has led various growth-related initiatives that include new market expansion, business development, product development, and cross-functional collaboration. Prior to Riskified, T.R. worked at several different technology companies and technology-focused investment firms. T.R. graduated from Harvard University before earning his MBA from The Wharton School.

For more information on DXC's leadership team, visit https://dxc.com/us/en/about-us/leadership-and-governance.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any result, goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Angelena Abate, Media Relations, +1-646-234-8060, [email protected]; Roger Sachs, Investor Relations, +1-201 259-0801, [email protected]