AI-First Innovation Centre to Accelerate Digital Transformation for DXC Customers Across Canada

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the opening of a new Innovation Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, strengthening its long-term commitment to customers and growth in Canada.

DXC Opens New Innovation Centre in Halifax, Expanding Canadian Presence

Located in Halifax's vibrant West End, the new Centre sits within the Manulife Business Campus on the Halifax Peninsula. The Centre is designed to foster collaboration, customer engagement, and delivery of innovative AI-powered solutions alongside DXC's comprehensive suite of end-to-end technology services, including application, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, supporting DXC's growth strategy across Canada.

Building on DXC's AI-first strategy, the Halifax Innovation Centre will serve as a hub for developing and deploying next-generation solutions that combine artificial intelligence with traditional enterprise technology services. It also highlights DXC's commitment to AI-driven transformation through strategic alliances. These include the groundbreaking Agentic Security Operations Center (SOC), developed with 7AI to deliver autonomous cybersecurity capabilities, and a partnership with Boomi that accelerates AI adoption and data modernization at enterprise scale, helping customers unlock transformative potential across their operations.

"We're thrilled to welcome DXC's new Innovation Centre to Halifax. It's another sign of our city's growing reputation as one of Canada's leading centres for technology and innovation and a place where talent, creativity, and big ideas come together to build the future," said Andy Fillmore, Mayor of Halifax. "DXC's investment will mean new opportunities for our residents, strong partnerships with our post-secondary institutions, and innovative solutions that reach far beyond our city limits."

The Halifax Innovation Centre reinforces DXC's commitment to customers across the Atlantic region while meeting public sector requirements for sovereign security solutions. Building on our role as a trusted partner to federal, provincial, and municipal governments across Canada, the new Centre will strengthen our ability to serve these organizations by uniting delivery teams in a hub dedicated to developing and deploying AI and cloud solutions.

"We're excited to open the Halifax Innovation Centre, a major milestone in DXC's growth in Canada and the Atlantic region and a reflection of our dedication to collaboration," said Cameron Art, DXC President of the Americas and UKI. "This Centre embodies our AI-first approach to technology transformation. By combining our deep expertise across the full spectrum of enterprise services with cutting-edge AI capabilities and strategic partnerships, we're creating a powerful ecosystem that helps customers accelerate end-to-end digital transformation and unlock new possibilities for growth."

DXC has maintained a strong presence in Canada for decades, supporting clients across key industries such as healthcare, insurance, banking, automotive, and the public sector. We partner with 4 of Canada's 5 largest banks and work with 4 of Canada's 5 largest insurance companies—together with recent investments such as our Toronto office and new leadership appointments, the Halifax expansion underscores DXC's long-term commitment to Canadian talent, innovation, and customer success.

For more information, visit www.dxc.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

