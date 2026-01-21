DXC integrates Ripple's institutional-grade blockchain technology into its Hogan core banking platform, which supports $5 trillion in deposits and 300 million accounts globally

The collaboration enables financial institutions to bridge legacy finance with enterprise blockchain-based solutions without disrupting core banking infrastructure

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced a strategic partnership with Ripple, a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses, to help banks seamlessly adopt digital asset custody and payment capabilities at enterprise scale.

DXC Partners with Ripple to Empower Global Banks with Scalable Digital Asset Custody and Payments

As regulated financial institutions navigate an era of exponential change, digital asset adoption depends on accessible, secure blockchain infrastructure. Through this collaboration, DXC and Ripple enable financial institutions and fintechs to access digital asset technology seamlessly, bridging legacy financial systems with onchain finance. The solution enables programmable payments and the tokenization, custody, and transfer of digital assets—allowing institutions to deliver regulated digital asset use cases without disrupting mission-critical core banking systems.

Leveraging DXC's Hogan core banking platform, which powers more than 300 million deposit accounts and over $5 trillion in deposits globally, the initiative integrates Ripple's digital asset custody and payments technology into large-scale banking environments, providing Hogan clients with a streamlined path to deliver digital custody and payment capabilities.

"For digital assets to move into the financial mainstream, institutions need secure custody and seamless payment capabilities," said Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of Financial Services at DXC. "Our work with Ripple brings those capabilities together in a way that allows banks to engage in the digital asset ecosystem without changing their core systems, connecting traditional accounts, wallets and decentralized platforms at enterprise scale."

By delivering last-mile connectivity between regulated banking infrastructure and digital asset platforms, the collaboration helps financial institutions move beyond experimentation and into real-world deployment of blockchain-enabled use cases. Fintechs also benefit from simplified access to the banking relationships required to support compliant custody and payment solutions.

"Banks are under increasing pressure to modernize while continuing to operate on complex infrastructure," said Joanie Xie, VP and Managing Director, North America at Ripple. "Our partnership with DXC brings digital asset custody, RLUSD and payments directly into the core banking environments institutions already trust. Together, we're enabling banks to deliver secure, compliant digital asset use cases at enterprise scale without disruption."

The DXC–Ripple partnership reinforces DXC's commitment to helping financial institutions modernize safely and innovate responsibly. This represents a significant step forward in enabling digital asset adoption across production banking environments worldwide through an integrated core banking approach.

Ripple Payments is a licensed, end-to-end cross-border payment solution that enables Ripple to manage the flow of funds on behalf of its customers. Ripple Custody is designed for banks and financial institutions to securely manage digital assets, stablecoins or Real World Assets (RWAs).

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com

About Ripple

Ripple is a financial technology company that offers crypto solutions for businesses. Ripple Payments uses blockchain to make cross-border payments faster, more transparent, and widely accessible. Ripple Custody offers customers a secure way to store and manage digital assets. Through Ripple Prime, the company offers a global, multi-asset prime brokerage for institutional customers. Ripple's stablecoin (RLUSD) and the cryptocurrency, XRP, are leveraged across these solutions to make traditional finance more efficient and enable new ways to utilize digital assets.

